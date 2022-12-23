Author Dan R. Owen’s New Book, "A Teacher’s Commentary on Hebrews," is a Practical Tool for Those Who Teach Bible Studies from the Book of Hebrews
Recent release “A Teacher’s Commentary on Hebrews,” from Covenant Books author Dan R. Owen PhD, is the culmination of several years’ work in the Greek text of Hebrews. The commentary in this book attempts to point out what is actually present in the text, then apply that clear understanding to modern life and ministry.
Paducah, KY, December 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dan R. Owen PhD, a New Testament teacher at Bear Valley Bible Institute International of Denver, Colorado, has completed his new book, “A Teacher’s Commentary on Hebrews”: a guidebook for others to teach the text. Dr. Owen has a BA in Bible and biblical languages from Oklahoma Christian University, an MA in Greek New Testament from Harding Graduate School of Religion, and a PhD in ministerial education from Southern Illinois University. He has been preaching the gospel for forty-five years and has been teaching both undergraduate and graduate Bible courses since 1981. He is the presenter in the popular online blog, “Passage Attack,” and one of the hosts of “Conversations with Dan,” which appears regularly on YouTube.
“For the last forty-two years, I have spent countless hours uncovering and teaching the major themes that can be clearly demonstrated in the biblical books. In training others to preach and teach, my main goal has been to be dedicated to the strict, literary, contextual understanding of the ancient writings, uncovering the demonstrable themes in the ancient text,” Owen writes.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Owen’s new book is especially designed as a practical tool for those who preach from Hebrews or teach Bible studies from this book.
The reflective questions at the end of each chapter as well as the appendices at the end of the book are designed to help the teacher in both personal understanding and instruction.
“Our prayer is that this book will help users teach the message of Hebrews as it was originally intended to spur Christians on to enduring and diligent service to Jesus, our High Priest and King,” Owen said.
Readers can purchase “A Teacher’s Commentary on Hebrews” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
