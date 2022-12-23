Dr. Ollie L. Kinser’s New Book, "Restoring Health and Healing Wounds," is an Inspiring Work About the Presence of God and His Restorative Powers as Written in Scripture
Recent release “Restoring Health and Healing Wounds: By the Presence of God’s Power and the Power of His Presence,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Ollie L. Kinser, is an uplifting book describing the all-encompassing curative power of God and the truth of His message of healing.
Liberal, KS, December 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Ollie L. Kinser, a minister with a Doctor of Divinity and a Doctor of Philosophy degree, has completed his new book, “Restoring Health and Healing Wounds: By the Presence of God’s Power and the Power of His Presence”: a moving testimony to the great strength of the Holy Spirit.
“The promises of God to be the healer of our bodies are recorded in many scriptures,” says Dr. Kinser. “One of these references is found in Jeremiah 30:17, which declares that God will restore health and heal wounds. I believe that promise covers every need of healing in a person’s life, whether it be for spirit, soul, or body. This book refers to many ways that health and healing are fulfilled in the life of the believer.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Ollie L. Kinser’s new book comes from a lifetime of pastoral work. Dr. Kinser was called to the ministry at the young age of thirteen, and he witnessed God’s healing abilities first-hand after experiencing a life-threatening injury at sixteen years old. In his latest book, he describes how readers can harness the restorative powers of God by strengthening their faith.
Dr. Kinser efficiently breaks down scripture to reveal how the righteous can find healing through Christ. Featuring personal testimony from himself and many others, “Restoring Health and Healing Wounds” is a beacon of hope for wellness.
Readers can purchase “Restoring Health and Healing Wounds: By the Presence of God’s Power and the Power of His Presence” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
