Author Vivianna Kirby’s New Book, "Searching for Me: A Conversation with You," is a Faith-Based Memoir That Follows the Author Through Her Path of Self-Discovery with God
Recent release “Searching for Me: A Conversation with You,” from Covenant Books author Vivianna Kirby, is a raw and honest exploration of the author's past, and how she was rescued from her lowest point by the Lord. Thought-provoking and inspiring, Kirby takes readers on an unforgettable journey as she discovers her sense of self and purpose by crafting a relationship with God.
Atlanta, GA, December 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Vivianna Kirby, a business owner, creator, entrepreneur, and doctoral student at Pepperdine University, has completed her new book, “Searching for Me: A Conversation with You”: a poignant and touching memoir that follows the author through her struggles to find herself, and how God’s loving embrace lead her to the answers she was always searching for.
“If we are truly honest, there has been a point in time in our lives where we wondered, ‘What am I supposed to be doing?’” writes Kirby. “Whether it is trying to navigate others’ expectations of ourselves, seeking clarity on religious norms, or reflecting on past storms, we have all been there. ‘Searching for Me’ takes you on a journey of pain, self-discovery, and self-love and is an incredible tale of perseverance against all odds and obstacles. Moreover, it is a perfect host of reminders that anything is possible with God’s guidance, mercy, and unconditional love. Your past tribulations do not define you or make you who you are; they only reference how far you’ve come on this passage called life. Take hold of the life God has so graciously given and watch His purpose for your life unfold before your very eyes.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Vivianna Kirby’s new book reveals the powerful healing grace that God can grant to those who open their hearts and minds to his everlasting embrace. A testament to the Lord’s transformative powers, Kirby shares her personal experiences in the hopes of inspiring others to allow their lives to be changed as she has.
Readers can purchase “Searching for Me: A Conversation with You” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
