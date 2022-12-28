Author Vivianna Kirby’s New Book, "Searching for Me: A Conversation with You," is a Faith-Based Memoir That Follows the Author Through Her Path of Self-Discovery with God

Recent release “Searching for Me: A Conversation with You,” from Covenant Books author Vivianna Kirby, is a raw and honest exploration of the author's past, and how she was rescued from her lowest point by the Lord. Thought-provoking and inspiring, Kirby takes readers on an unforgettable journey as she discovers her sense of self and purpose by crafting a relationship with God.