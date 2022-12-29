Author Christine Morrison’s New Book, "Daughter of the King: Nine Liberating Truths for God's Girls," is an Engaging and Eye-Opening Bible Study
Recent release “Daughter of the King: Nine Liberating Truths for God's Girls,” from Covenant Books author Christine Morrison, is a nine-week Bible study that is ideal for group settings but can be used for individual use as well.
Brockway, PA, December 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Christine Morrison has completed her new book, “Daughter of the King: Nine Liberating Truths for God's Girls”: a captivating Bible study that invites readers to discover their true Biblical identity.
Author Christine Morrison has written for Christian Woman and Just Between Us digital magazines as well as for The Gospel Herald and The Sunday School Times quarterly and the Union Gospel Press Bible Teacher quarterly. Christine loves facilitating women’s Bible studies and was thrilled and challenged to write one. She and her husband Ron have been devotedly married for nearly thirty years. They have four children and five grandchildren.
Morrison writes, “How much more exhilarating to be known, in fact, chosen (John 15:16 NKJV), to be a daughter of the King, who is King over all the earth (Zechariah 14:9)? Well, ladies, as believers in Jesus Christ, that is exactly who we are! If you were one of those little girls who dreamed of someday becoming a princess (like we often heard about in story books), that dream became a reality the moment you received Jesus as your Lord and Savior (John 1:12)! God is so good!”
She continues, “Furthermore, Scripture assures us that as God’s daughters (His children), we have been given everything we need for an abundant life (John 10:10b), are fully equipped to live it in power and godliness (2 Peter 1:3). What wonderful news indeed, yet many of us live like paupers (spiritually), rather than those who hold a royal position in the King’s heart and in His kingdom. Depression, discouragement, anger and bitterness, insecurities, sin habits that seem impossible to break, and disillusionment with the Christian faith are present in many of the lives of our sisters in Christ. They may very well be in your and my life today, though things appear 'all good' on the outside. As we look at all the precious promises in God’s Word and then look at our lives, there seems to be a disconnect. Where is the peace and joy? Where is the courage and confidence?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Christine Morrison’s new book inspires readers to focus on the truth of scripture, realize and embrace “who” and more importantly “whose” they are to live with peace, joy, strength, and Christ's confidence.
Readers can purchase “Daughter of the King: Nine Liberating Truths for God's Girls” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
