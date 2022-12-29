Author Ron Lopez’s New Book, "One the Present Truth: Spirit Matrix," is an Enthralling Guide Designed to Expand One's Mind to the Ongoing Spiritual Truths of the Universe
Recent release “One the Present Truth: Spirit Matrix,” from Covenant Books author Ron Lopez, is a captivating read that examines the spiritual revelations of the world and the ways in which the light and darkness each work within God's reality. Lopez weaves an eye-opening experience that will leave readers spellbound and allow them to see more of the world than they ever thought possible.
Toledo, OH, December 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ron Lopez has completed his new book, “One the Present Truth: Spirit Matrix”: a compelling analysis of the methodology of how light and darkness of the world operates designed to expand one’s understanding of God and his kingdom.
“You are about to trek the path of an old story, an unraveling then realigning of the summation of spiritual mysteries of ancient revelations,” writes Lopez. “The devil sinneth from the beginning; for this purpose was the son of God manifest. Original sin was not Adam’s. The opposing teams are two Adams, the first and second versus Devil and his host; Satan.
“This, His, our, your, and my purpose is clearly illuminated for your eyes, I’s understanding. The spiritual salvation restoration drama unfolds; it is the spiritual conflict and hostile negotiations ne’er uttered.”
Lopez continues, “This dossier is not intended to present in-depth, complete studies. It is a collection of summaries, study subjects, brief validation verses, and revealed conclusions to matters ne’er discussed; it is designed to rapidly advance your knowledge and understanding of the deep realities of the Godhead: light and dark sides.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ron Lopez’s new book is an eye-opening exploration of the universe’s truths that are visible to all but seen by few. An enlightening spiritual journey, “One the Present Truth: Spirit Matrix” is a compelling read for those who seek to understand the intricate sensibilities of one’s existence and God’s expansive reach.
Readers can purchase “One the Present Truth: Spirit Matrix” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
