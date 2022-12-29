Author Ron Lopez’s New Book, "One the Present Truth: Spirit Matrix," is an Enthralling Guide Designed to Expand One's Mind to the Ongoing Spiritual Truths of the Universe

Recent release “One the Present Truth: Spirit Matrix,” from Covenant Books author Ron Lopez, is a captivating read that examines the spiritual revelations of the world and the ways in which the light and darkness each work within God's reality. Lopez weaves an eye-opening experience that will leave readers spellbound and allow them to see more of the world than they ever thought possible.