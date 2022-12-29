Author Jim Van Rite’s New Book, "Through Kingdom Eyes," is an Enlightening Tool Aimed at Helping Readers to Discover Their Calling to Bring About God's Kingdom on Earth
Recent release “Through Kingdom Eyes,” from Covenant Books author Jim Van Rite, is a faith-based guide to seeing the word as God intends to help give oneself completely to the Lord. By sharing his own life experiences, Van Rite explores how one can manifest the kingdom of Heaven here on Earth as God intends for his followers by living in accordance with his divine will.
Hurst, TX, December 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jim Van Rite, a retired ordained United Methodist elder who spent ten years as a full-time UMC pastor, has completed his new book, “Through Kingdom Eyes”: a profound discussion that explores how the author came to completely surrender himself to the Lord, and how others can follow suit by seeing things with the eyes of God’s kingdom.
“I started to write this book in my thirties and couldn’t put it together,” writes Van Rite. “I was too much about me in those days, and as I say in the book, I was unable to access my feelings. I had an epiphany moment in an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting when I saw in my imagination a little airplane pulling a banner that said Surrender. I had never surrendered entirely, even to God, and this after having been a United Methodist minister for ten years.
“I was frightened at the prospect of losing myself, and I remembered how I had fought that very thing in my just-failed marriage. If I could just have stopped protecting myself from her needs, then I could have seen the hurt that she carried in her, and I would have been doing love by listening to her instead of pulling away. Instead, when God showed me that surrender to such a path was the way to gaining access to my feelings, and really better access to him, I was too frightened to risk it.
“This book is about a wondrous truth that God has revealed to me over the decades since those times. He showed me that we are eternal spiritual beings and that we live in the kingdom of God in the here and now. He showed me that the kingdom of God is the true fabric of reality, and the world of darkness that we walk around in is unable to fulfill the spiritual needs that God has instilled in us.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jim Van Rite’s new book is a testament to how giving his life entirely to God forever transformed the author, changing all he knew of the world and himself. For those who approach the author’s story with an open mind and heart, “Through Kingdom Eyes” is a powerful tool to help one forge a strong connection with the Lord and help to change the world in his image as his spiritual agents.
Readers can purchase “Through Kingdom Eyes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
