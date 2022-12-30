Author Emily Whatley’s New Book, "Prayers from the Heart," is an Interactive Book of Prayers That Invites Readers to Record Their Thoughts and Blessings with Each Prayer
Recent release “Prayers from the Heart,” from Covenant Books author Emily Whatley, is a series of prayers and reflective prompts that encourage readers to open their minds and hearts to Christ's love. With each prayer, Whatley gives readers the opportunity to document all that God has given them, offering a chance to look back and recognize the Lord for all the miracles he has granted.
Albany, GA, December 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Emily Whatley, an author and blogger, has completed her new book, “Prayers from the Heart”: a powerful tool for readers seeking to know Christ more deeply and strengthen their relationship with him through prayer.
“‘Prayers from the Heart’ is a fifty-two-week prayer journal designed to journal your conversations with God and grow in your walk with Him through weekly Scripture and guided prayer journaling,” writes Whatley. “Here you will find a space to journal weekly prayers, prayer requests, and answered prayers as you read Scripture and start your week with Him.
“Prayer is an essential part of the Christian life, and as we communicate to God and draw near to Him in prayer, we can find ourselves growing in our relationship with Him. Over time you will have the opportunity to look back and see the prayers that He has answered and how He has shown up in your life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Emily Whatley’s new book is inspired by the author’s passion to help people find Christ and grow with him. Through the prayerful meditations offered within its pages, “Prayers from the Heart” provides the perfect opportunity for readers to reflect upon the blessings in their lives and recognize Christ and his Heavenly Father as those responsible for them.
Readers can purchase “Prayers from the Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
