Author Emily Whatley’s New Book, "Prayers from the Heart," is an Interactive Book of Prayers That Invites Readers to Record Their Thoughts and Blessings with Each Prayer

Recent release “Prayers from the Heart,” from Covenant Books author Emily Whatley, is a series of prayers and reflective prompts that encourage readers to open their minds and hearts to Christ's love. With each prayer, Whatley gives readers the opportunity to document all that God has given them, offering a chance to look back and recognize the Lord for all the miracles he has granted.