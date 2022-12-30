Dr. Frank Hamo’s Latest Book, “Post COVID-19 Long Hauler Risk of Diabetes Type One or Two Diagnosis, Management,” is a Guide to the Long-Term Consequences of COVID-19
Toledo, OH, December 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dr. Frank Hamo PhD, Biomedical Engineering, who has spent his entire biomedical engineering career bridging the gap of medicine and engineering to deliver advanced healthcare monitoring options, has completed his most recent book, “Post COVID-19 Long Hauler Risk of Diabetes Type One or Two Diagnosis, Management”: an in-depth analysis of the ways in which COVID-19 infections can lead to the development of diabetes, and how such outcomes can be managed.
“Many people who have been sick with COVID-19, including some who had mild or no symptoms, reported dealing with additional symptoms long after their acute illness ended,” writes Dr. Hamo. “The long-haul of COVID-19 symptoms can range from fatigue or headaches to mental health issues or chronic pain, involving multi organs. Most important symptoms followed COVID-19 infection people been diagnosed with diabetes type 1 or type 2 on a rise as results of COVID infection and the pancreatic injury during their infection stages.
“This book intends to target post COVID-19 diabetes by following a precise road map which … will allow physician to evaluate the pancreas’ injury as results of COVID-19 infection and to determine course of action moving forward to salvage healthy cells and prevent the progression of the disease.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Frank Hamo PhD Biomedical Engineer’s book is an incredible tool for those seeking to better understand the ways in which COVID-19 can affect the pancreas. While the understanding of COVID-19’s long term influences on the body are still being studied and not fully understood, Dr. Hamo’s writings provide a valuable step closer to cracking the mystery and managing post COVID-19 symptoms.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Post COVID-19 Long Hauler Risk of Diabetes Type One or Two Diagnosis, Management” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
