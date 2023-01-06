Author Paul Zylstra’s New Audiobook, "Christian Conviction v. State Persecution," is a Comprehensive History of the Nebraska Independent Christian School Movement
Recent audiobook release “Christian Conviction v. State Persecution,” from Audiobook Network author Paul Zylstra, is an in-depth historical look at what went on during the Nebraska Independent Christian School movement during the 1970s and 1980s.
Bussey, IA, January 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Paul Zylstra, a homeschool leader, has completed his new audiobook, “Christian Conviction v. State Persecution: A History of the Nebraska Independent Christian School Movement”: a gripping and compelling history of the Nebraska Independent Christian school movement between the years 1977 and 1984.
Zylstra writes about that time, “The state of Nebraska ran almost all of the Amish out of the state at this time. Mennonites, Baptists, Pentecostals, Apostolics, Church of God, and many homeschool families were affected. At least a dozen people were jailed, a church building was padlocked, and at least one homeschool child was taken away from her parents. Many fled the state to avoid having their children taken away.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Paul Zylstra’s new audiobook is a fascinating look at something that most listeners will be hearing about for the first time. He dives deep into the world of the Independent Christian School movement. This audiobook is laid out into three distinct sections to not overwhelm the individual. Listeners will hear all about how a small church in Nebraska was developed, how Christians in Nebraska suffered for their convictions and details about how God delivered his people without resorting to violence.
This well-researched novel translates perfectly for audio listeners. Zylstra says, “The book was reviewed for historic content by at least ten people who were eyewitnesses of events. The book was also reviewed by over a dozen others including teenagers and the elderly, believers and atheists, laborers and PHD’s/TH’s. I am told it is an easy ready.” He made sure to make this story accessible to everyone so that all listeners can learn something from this event.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "Christian Conviction v. State Persecution: A History of the Nebraska Independent Christian School Movement" by Paul Zylstra through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
