Software Tree Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation, Delighting Customers with Versatile and Practical Data Integration Products
Software Tree, a Silicon Valley-based technology leader in providing superior software infrastructure that simplifies data integration, is celebrating 25 years of developing innovative products. Software Tree specializes in Object Relational Mapping (ORM) technology that significantly increases developer productivity by presenting a more intuitive object-oriented view of relational data, eliminating the painful need to write and maintain endless lines of complex low-level SQL code for data integration.
With a keen eye towards simplifying emerging programming complexities as the software industry has evolved over the last many years, Software Tree has developed and delivered versatile ORM products on various platforms including JDX for Java, NJDX for .NET, JDXA for Android, and Gilhari microservice for JSON in Cloud. Based on some well thought-out KISS Principles, these products are flexible, lightweight, non-intrusive, and easy-to-use.
Many customer testimonials validate the power, simplicity, and usefulness of Software Tree’s innovative products, and multiple patents protect Software Tree’s groundbreaking technologies.
Software Tree has licensed its ORM products and technology to many organizations around the world including several Fortune 500 companies.
Here are some of the major milestones in Software Tree’s pioneering journey over the past quarter century.
● In 1998, Software Tree released JDX 1.0, a platform independent ORM product for exchanging business objects between Java programs and SQL relational databases. These databases include Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, IBM DB2, MySQL, Postgres, and SQLite. JDX bridges the gap between the Java object model and the SQL relational model by providing a natural object-oriented interface to store and retrieve Java objects. JDX dramatically accelerates the development of modern object-oriented applications by eliminating the complex task of low-level infrastructure programming in SQL.
● In 2005, Software Tree introduced the NJDX 1.0 ORM, which dramatically reduces the complexity of developing modern object-oriented applications on Microsoft’s .NET platform by simplifying the data integration code.
● In 2015, noticing an important gap in Google’s Android development platform offering, Software Tree stepped forward with the introduction of JDXA 1.0, a simple, non-intrusive, and flexible ORM solution to help mobile app developers be more productive.
● In 2020, Software Tree announced the debut of GilhariⓇ, a flexible microservice framework that makes it easy for developers to create modern applications by simplifying the persistence of JSON objects in relational databases.
● In 2021, Software Tree received the DEVIES Award for developer and engineering innovation in the code frameworks/libraries category for its latest product, GilhariⓇ. The DEVIES Awards recognize excellence in developer tools, products, and technology across 20+ categories. JSON has become a popular data interchange format in the last decade. Using Gilhari, developers can quickly develop high-performance, database-agnostic, and Docker-compatible RESTful solutions that need to interact with JSON data in the cloud or on-premises.
“We are thrilled to be recognized by the DEVIES Awards, the definitive award for the development technology industry,” said Damodar Periwal, Founder & CEO of Software Tree. “We developed Gilhari so that developers don’t have to jump through hoops to adapt to modern computing trends. This recognition validates Software Tree's relentless pursuit of creating powerful and practical products that solve some fundamentally important problems for the software industry.”
Software Tree has continued to add many enhancements to its products based on the evolutions of the underlying platforms and user feedback.
Here are some of the customer testimonials about the power and simplicity of Software Tree’s various data integration products:
"I'm more impressed with the power and depth of your software every day."
- Dr. David Forslund, Deputy Director - Advanced Computing Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory, New Mexico
"I did not encounter any modeling or query requirements in our complex application for which JDX did not have a solution."
- Richard Brewster, Java Architect and Programmer
"JDX accelerated the development of our web-based J2EE applications that provide access and management of student information for the graduate business school. JDX simplified the rapid evolution of our application design by easily facilitating the mapping and database schema changes. JDX has met our performance expectations very well."
- Greg Ball, Director, Darden Information Services, Darden Graduate School of Business Administration, University of Virginia
"100% Java compliance, developer productivity gains and enterprise scalability were key factors in our decision to use JDX for database to object mapping.”
- Scott Opitz, President, IntelliFrame Corporation
"JDX is an excellent object/relational mapping tool that applies JDBC methods over Java objects, thus saving developers months of work."
- JP Morgenthal, President, NC.Focus
"JDX object-relational mapping vocabulary is very comprehensive. We've not encountered situations that the OR grammar was not able to handle. Our software's object model uses a fair bit of inheritance with different specializations. And JDX was able to address the object mapping quite nicely. We've tried Oracle but couldn't achieve what we've achieved with JDX.”
- Chee-Beng Chay, Director, PalmWindow, Singapore
"NJDX is an amazingly simple and intuitive OR-Mapper. I'm extremely impressed with just about every facet of it. And few times in my career have I seen such a committed and passionate group of professionals. There is no detail too small for them to address if it means building an excellent product and putting a smile on their customer's faces."
- Bill Ryan, a Microsoft MVP
"NJDX allows me to focus on the business objects rather than on the low level SQL. It allows me to rapidly experiment with different variations of the database design with a minimum amount of work.”
- David Lypka, Future Logic, Inc.
"I have evaluated JDXA in the last few months and am very impressed by the product's powerful features, performance, and simplicity."
- Surojit Pakira, Senior Android Application Developer
"JDXA is one of the easiest Android ORM frameworks I have worked with so far. I was up and running with JDXA in literally a few minutes. It’s really simple to use and understand.”
- Lakitha Samarasinghe, Tech Lead, Fidenz
“I found the Gilhari microservice framework quite useful for developing a cloud application needing JSON persistence. I liked the simplicity of embedding it in any project without much hustle.”
- Saurabh Oza, Full Stack Developer
“Gilhari is a simplified, no-code, customizable framework. That's what innovation is all about!”
- Shweta Gothe, Principal Engineer (Innovation)
"We’ve enjoyed helping developers be more productive over the last 25 years and look forward to continued innovation in the years ahead," said Hira Ranga, COO of Software Tree.
"We want to take this special opportunity to thank our customers, partners, and everyone else who has helped and encouraged us during our exciting journey so far," continued Periwal.
About Software Tree
Founded in 1997, Software Tree is a Silicon Valley-based technology leader in providing innovative software products that simplify data integration. Specializing in Object Relational Mapping (ORM) technology, Software Tree has licensed its ORM products to several leading organizations around the world, such as British Telecom, Xerox, Los Alamos National Labs, UAB Medical Center, Electronic Arts, and Darden Business School. For more information, visit softwaretree.com.
Note: Gilhari is a registered trademark of Software Tree. JDX, NJDX, and JDXA are trademarks of Software Tree. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
