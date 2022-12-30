Software Tree Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation, Delighting Customers with Versatile and Practical Data Integration Products

Software Tree, a Silicon Valley-based technology leader in providing superior software infrastructure that simplifies data integration, is celebrating 25 years of developing innovative products. Software Tree specializes in Object Relational Mapping (ORM) technology that significantly increases developer productivity. Software Tree has developed and delivered versatile ORM products on various platforms including JDX for Java, NJDX for .NET, JDXA for Android, and Gilhari microservice for JSON.