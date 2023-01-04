Author Teresa Haven Pelinski’s New Book, "Rockabye Jesus," is an Enlightening Story That Follows Jesus as He Watches Over a Group of Children and Joins Them in Prayer
Recent release “Rockabye Jesus,” from Covenant Books author Teresa Haven Pelinski, is a delightful tale that centers around Jesus as he spends time with a group of children as they play, healing them and telling them stories of God's love. Readers of all ages will come to know how Jesus is constantly watching the children of the world and hearing their prayers.
Gilbert, SC, January 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Teresa Haven Pelinski, a singer-songwriter who began her own ministry in 2006, has completed her new book, “Rockabye Jesus”: an enthralling story that reveals the ways in which Christ looks out for the children of the world in all that they do.
“This is a story about Jesus watching over all the little children playing together and keeping them safe while playing,” writes Pelinski. “He lifts them up, tells them his story, hears all their prayers, and tells them their prayers will be answered as his promise to them.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Teresa Haven Pelinski’s new book can be used as a wonderful tool for parents and guardians to connect with younger readers and introduce them to Jesus and his eternal love. With charming artwork and a beautiful message of how Jesus’s love saves all, readers of all ages will want to revisit “Rockabye Jesus” to experience this faith-based tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Rockabye Jesus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
