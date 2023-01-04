Author Teresa Haven Pelinski’s New Book, "Rockabye Jesus," is an Enlightening Story That Follows Jesus as He Watches Over a Group of Children and Joins Them in Prayer

Recent release “Rockabye Jesus,” from Covenant Books author Teresa Haven Pelinski, is a delightful tale that centers around Jesus as he spends time with a group of children as they play, healing them and telling them stories of God's love. Readers of all ages will come to know how Jesus is constantly watching the children of the world and hearing their prayers.