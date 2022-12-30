Rocky Mountain Chapter of AARST Prepares for Radon Action Month with Formation of Radon Action Coalition
City and state health and environmental departments, nonprofits, radon awareness activists, and lung health organizations collaborate on how to raise awareness of the harmful effects of radon gas.
Denver, CO, December 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Rocky Mountain Chapter of the American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists (AARST) Board of Directors recently organized and hosted the first Radon Action Coalition meeting via Zoom. The primary goal of the meeting was to bring together interested parties to discuss joint efforts for National Radon Action Month. Invited participants included health and environmental departments, nonprofits, radon awareness activists, and lung health organizations.
Rocky Mountain AARST Vice President Rachel Peterson of A.G. Wassenaar, Inc. began the meeting with an explanation and vision of the coalition. Participants then introduced themselves along with their plans and ideas for a successful Radon Action Month. Radon awareness resources from city and state health departments were also shared followed by legislative updates about upcoming bill proposals affecting radon mitigation and testing in the state of Colorado.
“A bonus of the meeting was that departments and nonprofits shared challenges they are facing about radon awareness within their communities and those facing similar challenges were able to provide ideas and solutions,” says President of Rocky Mountain AARST Bryan Coy of 5280 Radon Mitigation. It was agreed by all parties that the Radon Action Coalition is beneficial and future meetings should continue in 2023.
The EPA has designated January as National Radon Action Month to increase awareness about radon. Radon is an odorless, colorless gas that enters homes, buildings, schools, and daycare centers through cracks in foundations, crawl spaces, and openings around pumps, pipes, and drains. According to the American Lung Association, radon is the #1 cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the #2 cause of lung cancer nationwide. It is a Group 1 carcinogen that is responsible for 21,000 lung cancer deaths per year in the United States, according to the EPA.
Approximately 50% of the homes in Colorado have high radon levels with 1 in 3 Utah homes having high radon levels, according to the Colorado and Utah public health departments. Radon Action Month provides an opportunity to promote radon testing, radon mitigation, and radon resistant construction practices.
About Rocky Mountain AARST
The Rocky Mountain Chapter of the American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists is dedicated to serving the educational and business needs of radon professionals and to saving lives by protecting the public through the promotion of radon awareness and radon testing and mitigation by qualified professionals. Serving Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah, RMAARST is a nonprofit, professional organization focused on providing the highest standard of excellence and ethical performance of radon measurement, radon mitigation, and communication of radon information. More can be learned on their website: https://rockymtnaarst.org/.
