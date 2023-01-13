Martina Igwe’s New Book, "Calm Your Storms and Move Your Mountains," is a Beacon of Hope That Uses Scripture to Inspire and Uplift Readers Through God’s Teachings
Sacramento, CA, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Martina Igwe, a lifelong avid reader and gifted writer, has completed her most recent book, “Calm Your Storms and Move Your Mountains”: an encouraging and heartening work about strengthening oneself image and relationship with God.
“This book teaches you how not to quit on yourself,” says Igwe. “It teaches you how not to let challenges that come your way discourage you. It helps you build your self-esteem. In this book, you learn to stop beating yourself up, allowing hope to come alive in your heart. It teaches you how to stand strong on the promises of God as it is written in the Scriptures.”
Published by Fulton Books, Martina Igwe’s book was written to reassure those undergoing tough times. Using the word of God, Igwe shows readers how to find comfort within themselves. In the Scriptures, David the King encouraged himself in the Lord, and Igwe believes that through building up faith, one can build up the strength to overcome adversities.
Life can sometimes feel like an uphill battle. Author Martina Igwe says, “Weariness of the soul, worries, anxieties, discouragements, or even depression can set in within the heart of anybody if faced with overwhelming situations.” Her judgment-free and supportive approach to writing is sure to bring peace to readers.
Readers who wish to experience this moving work can purchase “Calm Your Storms and Move Your Mountains” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
