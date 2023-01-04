Umbraco Joins North Carolina Technology Association
Charlotte, NC, January 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Highlights:
- Denmark-based Umbraco partners with NC TECH to grow its U.S. presence.
- Umbraco delivers open-source CMS DX software and services for content developers.
- With over 700,000 active installs, Umbraco is one of the most deployed web content management systems on the Microsoft stack.
Umbraco recently became a member of the North Carolina Technology Association (NC TECH), the premier statewide leadership organization representing the technology industry. This new relationship demonstrates Umbraco’s joint commitment with NC TECH to foster growth and champion innovation in North Carolina’s tech sector.
Umbraco chose Charlotte, North Carolina for its U.S. headquarters due to the state’s growing tech presence and reputable talent pool. “From its top universities to its unparalleled quality of life, North Carolina has so much to offer,” said Kim Sneum Madsen, Umbraco CEO. “With the support of NC TECH, we hope to grow our U.S. presence and contribute to the state’s flourishing tech community.”
“This partnership shows great promise,” said Brooks Raiford, president and CEO of NC TECH. “We are always excited to take part in the growth and development of our innovation community, and we look forward to celebrating Umbraco’s future success.” Umbraco’s U.S. Vice President of Sales, Adam Bateson, added, “Having experienced 300% growth within our Charlotte team personnel, we are thrilled to be a part of the NC TECH community.”
Founded in 2003, Umbraco delivers the world-leading open-source content management system (CMS) solutions for digital experience platforms. Through its user-friendly CMS software and services, Umbraco enables developers and editors to seamlessly create and manage any digital project to fit their business needs. With over 700,000 active installs, Umbraco is one of the most deployed web content management systems on the Microsoft stack.
As one of the 600+ NC TECH member companies, organizations and institutions, Umbraco can take advantage of NC TECH’s events and programs, advocacy efforts, talent development programs, and market research activities.
About Umbraco
Umbraco was founded in 2003 with the vision of simplifying complexity. The Danish company offers a flexible, user-friendly content management system at the core of its composable digital experience platform (DXP). A leader in open-source tools and server applications, the company’s success lies in the open-source model, a unique community of more than 220,000 developers and users, and a well-established partner network of digital agencies. Umbraco has 100+ employees and is headquartered in Odense, Denmark, with a branch office in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.umbraco.com.
About NC TECH
The North Carolina Technology Association has a mission to foster growth and champion innovation in North Carolina’s tech sector, while providing a voice for the tech community. The organization works to achieve its mission through four core pillars: professional networks, government affairs, talent development and sector promotion. For more information, visit https://www.nctech.org.
