KGI Beauty Consultant Expands to Longview, Texas
KGI Beauty Consultant is a stylist that is expanding to Longview, Texas. The salon offers a range of hair styling and beauty services and uses high-quality products. It is located at 309 Magnolia Ln. B, Longview, TX 75605, and is open Tuesday through Saturday 9AM-6PM. Appointments outside of these hours can be made by calling or booking online.
Longview, TX, January 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- KGI Beauty Consultant is excited to announce the expansion to its newest location in Longview, Texas. The salon, which has been serving customers in Longview, TX for 10+ years, is thrilled to bring KGI Consultant’s expertise and top-notch services to the Longview community.
"We are so excited to be expanding to Longview," said Krystal Griffith, "We have always had a strong desire to grow and serve more customers, and Longview is the perfect place for us to do that. The community has been extremely welcoming and we can't wait to get started."
For top-quality hair styling and beauty services in Longview, Texas, be sure to visit KGI Beauty Consultant. As one of the premier hair stylists in Longview,
TX, KGI Beauty Consultant has a team of skilled stylists ready to help you look and feel your best.
KGI Beauty Consultant offers a wide range of services, including haircuts, styling, coloring, and more. The salon prides itself on using only the highest-quality products and employing experienced, skilled stylists.
"Our team is dedicated to making sure every customer leaves looking and feeling their best," said Krystal Griffith. "We can't wait to meet and serve the people of Longview."
KGI Beauty Consultant will be located at 309 Magnolia Ln. B, Longview, TX 75605. The salon will be open Tuesday through Saturday 9AM-6PM. Appointments can be made outside of these hours by calling 9037469450 or online at KGIBeautyConsultant.com.
For more information about KGI Beauty Consultant, please visit KGIBeautyConsultant.com.
Contact:
Krystal Griffith, Owner
(903) 746-9450
info@KGIBeautyConsultant.Com
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088326721274
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kgi_consultant/
