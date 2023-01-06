New England’s Longest Running Veterans Winter Sports Clinic
25th annual adaptive Winter Sports Clinic, for veterans with disabilities, takes place January 9-13 at Mount Sunapee. The longest-running but also the second-largest in the United States.
Newbury, NH, January 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New England Healing Sports Association (NEHSA) is proud to co-host with VA New England Healthcare System, the 25th annual adaptive Winter Sports Clinic for Veterans with disabilities on January 9-13 at Mount Sunapee in Newbury, NH.
This event attracts Veterans with disabilities from all over the USA, with a large contingent hailing from the New England states. “For the last 25 years, we’ve focused on providing a safe, caring community for Veteran recreation and reintegration at our clinic,” says Ralph Marche, event co-founder, and NEHSA board member. “This event provides a resource that has literally changed lives.”
Together with the regional VA hospitals, NEHSA fields 120 volunteers to provide adaptive skiing and snowboarding lessons at no cost to the Veterans.
“It’s a joy to be a part of this annual event,” Carly Bascom, Executive Director says. “Every year, we get to introduce adaptive skiing and snowboarding to new attendees and welcome seasoned participants. One of my favorite parts is witnessing the camaraderie, triumph, laughter, and confidence built amongst the group.”
New England Healing Sports Association (NEHSA) was founded in 1972 by a group of Vietnam veterans who had sustained significant combat injuries. Over the last fifty-one years, the program has grown into a year-round outdoor sport and recreation nonprofit organization serving both Veterans and civilians with physical and cognitive disabilities from around New England.
Members of the Press are invited to join them on Wednesday, January 11th at Mount Sunapee, from 9-12 or by appointment. For more information please contact Carly Bascom, Executive Director at 603.763.9158
Contact
NEHSAContact
Carly Bascom
603-763-9158
nehsa.org
Cristine Trayner
603-969-6564
ctrayner@gmail.com
