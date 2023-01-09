PAWS NY Raises $114,000 to Support Work Leading into 2023
All funds raised will allow the organization to continue to provide pet care support to older adults and other New Yorkers in need.
New York, NY, January 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Through a successful year-end fundraising campaign, Pets Are Wonderful Support (PAWS) NY has raised more than $114,000 from individual donors, corporations, and foundations, surpassing the organization’s initial goal by 52% and allowing PAWS NY to continue its services into the new year. PAWS NY provides pet care support to older adults and individuals living with illness or disability in New York City and has been in service since November 2009.
“We are once again blown away by the generosity of our community this holiday season,” said Rachel Herman, the founder and executive director of PAWS NY. “By raising more than $114,000 from our supporters, PAWS NY will continue to help families stay together with their animal companions, further promoting the human-animal bond that is so valuable. We understand the important role these pets play in the lives of their guardians and are so grateful for all the support we’ve received to continue to help these families.”
In addition to donations collected from dozens of individual supporters, PAWS NY collaborated with dog food brand PetPlate, which donated a percentage of new sales in November and December to the organization. PAWS NY was also honored to participate in Credit Suisse’s Holiday Charity Initiative, which raised $27,170 from the company. Several foundations and individuals also provided funding matches during the holiday campaign. The Irving and Phyllis Millstein Foundation for Animal Welfare Ltd. matched donations made on Giving Tuesday, and PAWS NY also worked with board member Karin Magnuson and volunteers Tim Kirk and Diana Romero on a separate donation-matching campaign in December as well.
As an organization, PAWS NY supported more than 229 individuals in caring for their pets during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. This includes 71 New Yorkers and their 91 pets who are part of the PAWS NY Housecall Program. During the year, volunteers made 7,290 visits to these clients’ homes to help with dog walking, litter box maintenance, transportation of pets to the veterinarian, and more. Additionally, PAWS NY provided more than 7,340 pounds of pet food and supplies worth $20,309 and coordinated 96 vet visits, with a retail value of $29,909, during the fiscal year.
PAWS NY also manages a program providing foster and emergency care to pets whose guardians are hospitalized, through a partnership with Animal Haven, Search and Care, and PetSmart Charities. You can learn more about PAWS NY’s work during the 2022 fiscal year in its Annual Report, available online at www.pawsny.org/about-us.
“We’re thankful for everyone who donated and spread the word about our year-end fundraising campaign,” Herman said. “We cannot do this work without our amazing volunteers and the incredibly generous donors and funders who understand the importance of the human-animal bond and want to help us protect that connection. Thank you!”
If you’d like to learn more about PAWS NY or sign up to volunteer, please visit their website at www.pawsny.org.
About PAWS NY
The mission of PAWS NY is to help New York City’s most vulnerable residents remain with their pets by delivering critical programs and services through a community of partners and volunteers. Our programs help keep pets in their homes while protecting and promoting the human-animal bond that is so physically and psychologically valuable to our clients. Thus, our motto: helping people by helping pets. To learn more, visit www.pawsny.org.
