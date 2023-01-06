DeBorah L. Sharpe-Taylor Named Woman of the Month for November by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized
Hollywood, CA, January 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- DeBorah L. Sharpe-Taylor of Hollywood, California has been named a Woman of the Month for November 2022 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of entertainment.
About DeBorah L. Sharpe-Taylor
DeBorah L. Sharpe-Taylor is the CEO of BeeBearBoo Productions/United Voices of Peace. She is responsible for teaching voice, music instruction, techniques for background singers, and music and performance instruction.
During her prolific career DeBorah has worked as a vocalist, voice instructor, choral director, actor (stage, big & small screen) and a voice over artist. Her vocal credits include Michael Jackson, Soul II Soul, The Supremes, Barry White, Oral Roberts, Andre Crouch, and Harry Belafonte. She has appeared in Broadway shows such as “The Wiz,” “ Jelly’s Last Jam,” “ Violet,” “ Eubie,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” and It “Ain’t Nothin But The Blues,” as the vocal director and vocalist. DeBorah has also worked in film on “A Time to Kill” (vocals), on TV commercials for McDonald’s, RiteAid, and The AdCouncil, and on TV shows including “The Neighbors” (ABC), “Code Black” (CBS) and American Idol.
DeBorah studied music at Wooster College and received her Bachelor of Science in Telecommunications with a music minor from Oral Roberts University, and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. She belongs to SAG-Aftra and the A.E.A.
In her spare time, you can find DeBorah enjoying music, acting, singing, and volunteering.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About DeBorah L. Sharpe-Taylor
DeBorah L. Sharpe-Taylor is the CEO of BeeBearBoo Productions/United Voices of Peace. She is responsible for teaching voice, music instruction, techniques for background singers, and music and performance instruction.
During her prolific career DeBorah has worked as a vocalist, voice instructor, choral director, actor (stage, big & small screen) and a voice over artist. Her vocal credits include Michael Jackson, Soul II Soul, The Supremes, Barry White, Oral Roberts, Andre Crouch, and Harry Belafonte. She has appeared in Broadway shows such as “The Wiz,” “ Jelly’s Last Jam,” “ Violet,” “ Eubie,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” and It “Ain’t Nothin But The Blues,” as the vocal director and vocalist. DeBorah has also worked in film on “A Time to Kill” (vocals), on TV commercials for McDonald’s, RiteAid, and The AdCouncil, and on TV shows including “The Neighbors” (ABC), “Code Black” (CBS) and American Idol.
DeBorah studied music at Wooster College and received her Bachelor of Science in Telecommunications with a music minor from Oral Roberts University, and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. She belongs to SAG-Aftra and the A.E.A.
In her spare time, you can find DeBorah enjoying music, acting, singing, and volunteering.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)Contact
Geri Shumer
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Geri Shumer
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Categories