Livwell Foods Announces Launch at Northeast Fresh Market Locations
New York, NY, January 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- LIVWELL Foods, a local New York company with a line of plant based pasta sauces, today announces that the full collection is now available at 16 The Fresh Market stores across NY, MA, NJ, PA, MD, and CT.
“We’ve made incredible progress in terms of growing our presence in the retail environment over the last year, but this is an incredible milestone for us. We have loved this inspiring, elevated, healthy grocery store, with their first-class standards of freshness and their unparalleled offering of premium, artisanal products, and our inclusion is a dream come true,” said Olivia Napoli, Founder & President. “We are elated to introduce this product to our customers across the Northeast and look forward to expanding our product line with The Fresh Market in the coming years.”
LIVWELL is a local Long Island women-owned company that is produced out of several locations including East End Food Institute of Southampton, NY.
About LIVWELL
LIVWELL Foods, or “Pasta Sauce, Reimagined” - a fresh take on the pasta sauce and finishing sauce category, crafted with plant based superfoods to power your healthy lifestyle. Not just pasta sauce - our sauces are excellent on fish, steak, chicken, salads, flatbread, pizza, eggs, vegetables, polenta, or as a dipping sauce. LIVWELL is packed with clean, pure, delicious ingredients - like zucchini, roasted red bell peppers, carrots, spinach, cashews, cauliflower, and butternut squash - creating a superior product without dairy, gluten, gums or soy. Additionally, our sauces are loaded with superfoods, antioxidants, and vitamins, empowering you to live well. All LIVWELL products are produced locally in New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Contact
Olivia Napoli
917-576-4078
www.livwellfoods.com
