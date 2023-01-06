Miami Company Makes World Record Sale of Harewood Barbados Rum from 1780 for $29,999

Old Liquors Inc., a Miami-based company, made a world record sale of the 1780 Harewood Barbados rum for $29,999 to a collector in Switzerland. The rum has a rich history dating back to the 18th century and was discovered in 2011 in the cellar of Harewood House in England. It was previously sold at Christie's in 2013 for $9,500. The recent sale highlights the value and appeal of this unique rum to collectors.