Author Sharyn Weiss’s New Book, "The Perfect Plan," Introduces Young Readers to the Life and Times of Jesus as He Helped Others and Gave His Life for All of Humanity

Recent release “The Perfect Plan,” from Covenant Books author Sharyn Weiss, is an adaptation of Jesus's story, intended specifically for younger readers to discover and learn about the Son of God and His mission on Earth. From His humble beginnings to His ultimate sacrifice, Weiss's tale helps to bring the Gospels of Jesus to life and help children come to know Him as their Savior.