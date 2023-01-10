Author Sharyn Weiss’s New Book, "The Perfect Plan," Introduces Young Readers to the Life and Times of Jesus as He Helped Others and Gave His Life for All of Humanity
Recent release “The Perfect Plan,” from Covenant Books author Sharyn Weiss, is an adaptation of Jesus's story, intended specifically for younger readers to discover and learn about the Son of God and His mission on Earth. From His humble beginnings to His ultimate sacrifice, Weiss's tale helps to bring the Gospels of Jesus to life and help children come to know Him as their Savior.
Mill Creek, WA, January 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sharyn Weiss, who worked for years to educate children about Jesus with her husband Curtis, has completed her new book, “The Perfect Plan”: an adaptation of Jesus’s life and ministry to help explain His story to young children so they may learn how he became the Savior.
“This is a very exciting book about a superhero named Jesus!” writes Weiss. “He came from a place far away called Heaven. His Father sent Him to our earth to save us from evil here and to take us to His home where there is only peace and love. When He lived on this earth, He loved, healed, and blessed people. He never ever did one bad thing in His whole life. He did many miracles to show us He was God’s Son! He fed thousands of people with a little boy’s lunch, and He walked on the water! This book is about how He saved us from our enemy, the devil, and made a way for us and people all over the world to live happily ever after with Him in Paradise. It was a Perfect Plan.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sharyn Weiss’s new book is inspired by the author’s ministry she developed with her husband to bring children the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ as their Savior. “The Perfect Plan” provides a pathway for young readers to discover Christ and His ultimate sacrifice for all mankind, allowing them to take their first steps towards building a relationship and following His ministry and teachings.
Readers can purchase “The Perfect Plan” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories