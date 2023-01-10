Author Abraham Obadare’s New Book, "Chosen but Naughty," Takes Readers on an Eye-Opening Journey to Realize the Only True Answer to Ending Generational Troubles & Sorrow
Recent release “Chosen but Naughty,” from Covenant Books author Abraham Obadare, is a faith-based read that reveals the importance of accepting Christ into one's heart and mind as their savior in order to end generational problems caused by actions of the past. Readers will discover that only through Christ's ministry and sacrifice can healing begin and future generations can be saved from trauma.
Elmont, NY, January 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Abraham Obadare, a pastor who holds both a Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry degrees and serves as the district superintendent of all the Christ Apostolic Church WOSEM branches in multiple states, has completed his new book, “Chosen but Naughty”: a thought-provoking exploration of how Christ’s love and guidance can help to break generational trauma and cleanse one’s past.
“This book reveals that chosen people sometimes become naughty in their quest for comfort, survival, fame, power, traditional continuity, and the fulfillment of their passions,” writes Obadare. “Unfortunately, this naughtiness ends up bringing about the loss of divine fellowship and guidance, which eventually lead to generational re-occurring problems and unpleasantness. As a result, people all over the world wonder why they are perplexed and things are not working out for them, hence searching for the reasons behind their various problems, thereby looking desperately for solutions.”
Obadare continues, “This book will reveal to you that yesterday’s actions affect today, and today’s actions will affect tomorrow—unless there is a divine intervention through the Word and the blood of Jesus Christ. Think about it. What are you doing today that may affect your generations to come? The remedy for the negative effects of today’s actions on the future generation is to allow Jesus to run your help, you amend your ways now; He will fix your horrible past and remove whatever it is in your bloodline which does not glorify God, and He will give you a bright future.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Abraham Obadare’s new book discusses why readers must accept Christ’s love and power to help overcome all forms of suffering, which in turn shall affect future generations and prevent problems and trials they might otherwise face.
Readers can purchase “Chosen but Naughty” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
