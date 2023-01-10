Author Abraham Obadare’s New Book, "Chosen but Naughty," Takes Readers on an Eye-Opening Journey to Realize the Only True Answer to Ending Generational Troubles & Sorrow

Recent release “Chosen but Naughty,” from Covenant Books author Abraham Obadare, is a faith-based read that reveals the importance of accepting Christ into one's heart and mind as their savior in order to end generational problems caused by actions of the past. Readers will discover that only through Christ's ministry and sacrifice can healing begin and future generations can be saved from trauma.