Cregg Laws’s New Book "Tales from the Script: Horror Stories from the Bible" is a Gripping Take on Bible Stories That Sets Out to Encourage Teens to Engage with His Word
Recent release “Tales from the Script: Horror Stories from the Bible,” from Covenant Books author Cregg Laws, is a unique retelling of Bible stories framed as horror stories. With engaging comic book-style illustrations, Laws’s book shows just how exciting reading the Bible can be.
Newton, NC, January 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cregg Laws, a Bible teacher and lover of all things horror, has completed his new book, “Tales from the Script: Horror Stories from the Bible”: a hair-raising collection of some of the Bible’s most gruesome adventures.
“Many readers will remember the late-night television series and comic book issues called ‘Tales from the Crypt,’ hosted by the Crypt-Keeper,” says author Cregg Laws. “Well, you are about to encounter some horrifying tales taken from the Bible. These stories are called ‘Tales from the Script’ (the Scripture, that is). The Bible is an exciting book to read, and it is filled with every sort of story imaginable. And yes, even horror stories. The aim of this collection of tales is meant to encourage more people, especially young people, to read the Bible or perhaps at least read it more often because it is believed that within it holds the keys to fulfillment and purpose in life. But most importantly, it reveals the forgiveness of human sin and salvation through the atoning blood of Jesus Christ.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cregg Laws’ new book tackles the challenge of getting young people to engage with the Bible. Taking readers on a journey through a twilight-time of biblical revelations, “Tales from the Script” re-frames famous scripture as horror comics. From Genesis to Revelations, Laws combines his scholarly knowledge of the Bible with his childhood love of horror.
“Tales from the Script” is filled with comic book imagery, games, and quizzes to keep readers immersed in the biblical teachings. Not your average Sunday school lesson, Cregg Laws uses his experience as a Bible teacher to create a captivating curriculum of stories to get youth excited about the word of God.
Readers can purchase “Tales from the Script: Horror Stories from the Bible” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Many readers will remember the late-night television series and comic book issues called ‘Tales from the Crypt,’ hosted by the Crypt-Keeper,” says author Cregg Laws. “Well, you are about to encounter some horrifying tales taken from the Bible. These stories are called ‘Tales from the Script’ (the Scripture, that is). The Bible is an exciting book to read, and it is filled with every sort of story imaginable. And yes, even horror stories. The aim of this collection of tales is meant to encourage more people, especially young people, to read the Bible or perhaps at least read it more often because it is believed that within it holds the keys to fulfillment and purpose in life. But most importantly, it reveals the forgiveness of human sin and salvation through the atoning blood of Jesus Christ.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cregg Laws’ new book tackles the challenge of getting young people to engage with the Bible. Taking readers on a journey through a twilight-time of biblical revelations, “Tales from the Script” re-frames famous scripture as horror comics. From Genesis to Revelations, Laws combines his scholarly knowledge of the Bible with his childhood love of horror.
“Tales from the Script” is filled with comic book imagery, games, and quizzes to keep readers immersed in the biblical teachings. Not your average Sunday school lesson, Cregg Laws uses his experience as a Bible teacher to create a captivating curriculum of stories to get youth excited about the word of God.
Readers can purchase “Tales from the Script: Horror Stories from the Bible” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories