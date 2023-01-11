Cregg Laws’s New Book "Tales from the Script: Horror Stories from the Bible" is a Gripping Take on Bible Stories That Sets Out to Encourage Teens to Engage with His Word

Recent release “Tales from the Script: Horror Stories from the Bible,” from Covenant Books author Cregg Laws, is a unique retelling of Bible stories framed as horror stories. With engaging comic book-style illustrations, Laws’s book shows just how exciting reading the Bible can be.