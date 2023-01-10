Easy W2 Filing Solution for New Employers in the 2023 Tax Season
ezW2, the new tax form software from halfpricesoft, offers employers and HR managers the completed W-2 & 1099-NEC filing solution. As always, by visiting www.halfpricesoft.com users can try the software at no risk or obligation.
Los Angeles, CA, January 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New W-2 tax form preparers do not have to stress for this 2023 tax season. Payroll and tax software creator, Halfpricesoft.com launched the new $49 version ezW2 software for small business users. This in house W2 tax form software is user-friendly and easy to install and set up, even for those new to tax software or with limited knowledge of computers.
With the $49 version in house ezW2 software, users can print SSA-approved black and white W-2 and W-3 forms from office laser and inkjet printers. The $99 PDF and eFile version is also available for users who prefer environmentally friendly options.
This new edition of ezW2 software also supports 1099-nec forms and 1096 forms, which makes it an ideal solution to prepare the tax forms for both employees and contractors.
“Tax issues are the single most significant set of regulatory burdens for most small firms. We believe W2 software should be simple, reliable and affordable. We hope ezW2 can help employers and HR managers spend less time on preparing tax forms and more time on growing business," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of Halfpricesoft.com
Preparing and printing W2 Forms should not be a hassle for small business owners this 2023 tax season. Designed with peace of mind, ezW2 software is easy, flexible and reliable. The new and improved user-friendly graphic interface cuts the learning curve for the first time non-account users. New customers can sample this software risk free before purchasing at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp with no cost and no obligation.
ezW2 software saves time and money for small businesses in the following ways:
- Prepare and print forms W2, W3, 1099-nec and 1096.
- Supports unlimited W2 payers and recipients
- Prints W2 copies on blank paper
- Saves time in ordering pre-printed W2 forms.
- Saves time by importing data from cvs file, QuickBooks IIF file, ezPaycheck and ezAccounting
- Saves money by eliminating the need to order pre-printed W2 Forms
- Saves money on mailing forms to employees
- Saves resources by generating PDF W2 forms.
- Support e-file feature
This W2 application is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and XP. Also, no internet connection is needed to run this W2 application. Even the smallest of businesses can benefit from this easy-to-use w2 filing software.
Other tax software from Halfpricesoft.com includes ez1099 and ezW2Correction.
New customers can make sure ezW2 meets their needs by trying the software risk free. Download and print form instantly https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.
With the $49 version in house ezW2 software, users can print SSA-approved black and white W-2 and W-3 forms from office laser and inkjet printers. The $99 PDF and eFile version is also available for users who prefer environmentally friendly options.
This new edition of ezW2 software also supports 1099-nec forms and 1096 forms, which makes it an ideal solution to prepare the tax forms for both employees and contractors.
“Tax issues are the single most significant set of regulatory burdens for most small firms. We believe W2 software should be simple, reliable and affordable. We hope ezW2 can help employers and HR managers spend less time on preparing tax forms and more time on growing business," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of Halfpricesoft.com
Preparing and printing W2 Forms should not be a hassle for small business owners this 2023 tax season. Designed with peace of mind, ezW2 software is easy, flexible and reliable. The new and improved user-friendly graphic interface cuts the learning curve for the first time non-account users. New customers can sample this software risk free before purchasing at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp with no cost and no obligation.
ezW2 software saves time and money for small businesses in the following ways:
- Prepare and print forms W2, W3, 1099-nec and 1096.
- Supports unlimited W2 payers and recipients
- Prints W2 copies on blank paper
- Saves time in ordering pre-printed W2 forms.
- Saves time by importing data from cvs file, QuickBooks IIF file, ezPaycheck and ezAccounting
- Saves money by eliminating the need to order pre-printed W2 Forms
- Saves money on mailing forms to employees
- Saves resources by generating PDF W2 forms.
- Support e-file feature
This W2 application is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and XP. Also, no internet connection is needed to run this W2 application. Even the smallest of businesses can benefit from this easy-to-use w2 filing software.
Other tax software from Halfpricesoft.com includes ez1099 and ezW2Correction.
New customers can make sure ezW2 meets their needs by trying the software risk free. Download and print form instantly https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.
Contact
Halfpricesoft.comContact
Casey Yang
502-259-0936
https://www.halfpricesoft.com
Casey Yang
502-259-0936
https://www.halfpricesoft.com
Categories