2023 Los Angeles Black History Month Festival
The LA Black History Month Festival is proud to announce their 6th Annual Black History Month celebration in the month of February.
Los Angeles, CA, January 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The 6th Annual LA Black History Month Festival will feature this year Host Dr. La Shawn Denise Witt, Performing Artist Nzingha Ejukwa, Founder of Eradicate The Hate Theresa King, Guitarist Wadada and the Love Band, Performing Artist Ladee Dread, Founder of On The Move Foundation Pat Adelekan, Roots Reggae Artist Rasken. This years panel discussion will focus on Literature by featuring notable African American book authors as well as focus on health and wellness with Providence Hospital speaking as well.
Sponsors include: Pluto TV, Pair of Thieves, Providence Hospital, Cedar Sinai & Supervisor Holly J.Mitchell Office.
