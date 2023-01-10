January 2023: World Estimating Helps New Year Business Plan with Monthly Takeoff Plan
World Estimating Services offers monthly takeoff packages to help construction businesses win bids and increase their profit.
Jacksonville, FL, January 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A new year begins with a new zeal to make a bigger goal and make more profit. Every contracting business has this goal but in order for them to achieve it, they need more projects to win. All of this creates the need to place the most accurate bid and win the bidding race. But bidding requires estimates and takeoffs that cost a lot. World Estimating claims to solve this problem with their takeoff package.
The company stands as a renowned estimating firm. It has offices in different states of America with headquarters in Miami, Florida. Over the last 17 years, they have built a gigantic reputation in the construction industry. Contractors are admired for their accuracy in details and timely completion of estimates.
To help with new year resolutions and goals, the company has monthly takeoff packages to offer for contractors. Contractors can have as many as 8 to 10 projects estimated with the highest level of accuracy. All of this is available at a reasonable rate of $1500.
The owner of the company has stated that this package comes with whatever contractors need, “We have always tried to facilitate our clients. Just as the year begins construction companies and individual contractors make plans for the year to complete. Therefore, we have decided to make it easy for them through our takeoff packages. This way, our clients will be able to bid more with better chances to win projects.”
He has further explained, “The estimates and takeoffs will still come with our signature accuracy. So that, our clients get what they need and make the needed profit in 2023. We deliver all this, with the hope that we will bring even better offers in the future to help contractors.”
The company has a substantial clientele. “Our experience with World Estimating has been great. Their services have helped us greatly in the past. The new year comes with a stronger motivation and incites a great desire to make a profit. We are greatly hopeful that the monthly package will help us with business,” said Lawrence C. Haller from CO-Sector Inc.
Russel L Maynard owner of Contractor’s Shed has stated, “We have been having construction estimating services for the past 5 years. These have been really helpful due to their accuracy. We really hope that the monthly packages will also prove beneficial for business.”
World Estimating Services has hired a team of experts and continues to train them for the better. This team includes individuals such as estimators and takeoff specialists. These are apt to utilize estimating software to deliver the demanded estimates and takeoffs. Along with that, they offer these facilities to contractors as they contact them:
They are available all the time and respond in a nick of time
They are capable enough to prepare a quote in a few minutes
Accuracy is their top priority for estimates and takeoff
Cost is included as per the location of the construction site
All the required details are added to the services
About the Company
W. E. S. is a comprehensive estimating company. Through its experienced and diverse team, the company offers a vast range of estimating and takeoff services:
Electrical Estimating Services
Construction Takeoff Services
Construction Estimating Services
Sitework Estimating Services
Concrete Estimating Services
Lumber Takeoff Services
Duct Takeoff Services
Mechanical Estimating Services
Quantity Takeoff Services
Drywall Takeoff Services
Opening Estimating Services
Finishing Estimating Services
Material Takeoff Services
And more
Contact Info
Nathaniel James
World Estimating Services
+1 347 480-1903
info@worldestimating.com
www.worldestimating.com
