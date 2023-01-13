Author D. Larry Gregg, Sr.’s New Book, "Timotheus: Dearly Beloved Son," is a Work of Historical Fiction That Follows the Life of a Companion of One of Jesus's Apostles

Recent release “Timotheus: Dearly Beloved Son,” from Covenant Books author D. Larry Gregg, Sr., is a captivating tale that centers around Timotheus, a companion of Paul the Apostle, who went on to become an important leader of Christ's church. Through Gregg's extensive research and knowledge of the time period, Timotheus's story comes to life to reveal what the first days of Christianity were like.