ShopProp Realty Training Open AI ChatGPT3 as the First AI Real Estate Agent
ShopProp is using Open AI ChatGPT3 to train as the first AI Real Estate Agent. Rob Luecke CEO says, "Although still in training, it can answer general questions about buying and selling, and questions about our service, help fill out paperwork and create content." With ShopProp AI ChatBot, customers can get the help they need quickly and easily.
Laguna Beach, CA, January 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ChatGPT3 AI Divincci 003 is being trained by ShopProp's CEO Rob Luecke as the first AI Real Estate Agent. ShopProp's ChatBot AI is able to answer a wide range of questions about buying and selling property and can assist with paperwork and content creation. This innovative tool allows customers to receive assistance quickly and easily.
Rob Luecke said,"At ShopProp Realty, we are dedicated to providing the best customer service and the highest quality products, and ChatGPT3 is just one more way that we are achieving this goal."
On another note, their tech partner, MetricRealties, will also be introducing the ability for every real estate agent to train their own ChatBot AI through MetricRealties CRM, website, and home buyers and sellers dashboards.
