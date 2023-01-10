ShopProp Realty Training Open AI ChatGPT3 as the First AI Real Estate Agent

ShopProp is using Open AI ChatGPT3 to train as the first AI Real Estate Agent. Rob Luecke CEO says, "Although still in training, it can answer general questions about buying and selling, and questions about our service, help fill out paperwork and create content." With ShopProp AI ChatBot, customers can get the help they need quickly and easily.