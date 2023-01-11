Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill to Open New Franchise Location in Decatur, IL
Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill, world famous for its "All the games. All the time." concept, today announced the coming soon of a new franchise location in Decatur, IL. The new franchise location is the 15th in the sports bar chain which has been operating since 1990 and has locations in 4 states including MO, IL, NC and AR.
Saint Louis, MO, January 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The 15th location in Decatur, IL is a 7000 sq. ft. construction development that is planned to open in the Spring of 2023. The new Decatur location is the third Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill location in Illinois and will feature all the amenities you would expect at a Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill including 20+ flat-screen TVs, a large selection of food and drink offerings and plenty of skill games for players of all levels including soft tip and steel dart boards, pool tables, Golden Tee and more.
Director of Franchise Development, Jason Durnett, says that the franchise’s unique sports bar and grill concept, combining sports themes and interactive gaming, has proven to be a great fit for new markets. “We understand that competition in our industry is intense, but Hotshots brings something to the table that other sports bars cannot match,” he said. “We work hard to create a casual atmosphere and live up to our motto, ‘All the Games, All the Time.’ We strive to deliver excellence and provide a fun time from the minute our customers come to see us, until they walk out the door.”
Hotshots Decatur seats approximately 175 guests and features the signature design elements that match the fun-loving persona of the Hotshots brand that make it a home for everyone from the casual sports fan to the sports fanatic. From comfortable high back chairs, to a centrally located bar offering a wide selection of cocktails, beers on tap and wine options, the inviting aesthetics are designed to provide an incredible Hotshots dining experience from the moment guests walk through the doors.
Hotshots is proud to be the new home of sports fans in the Decatur area and surrounding counties. “We’re incredibly excited to bring Decatur residents the Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill concept and are excited for our newest franchise partner store and team in Illinois,” said Durnett.
All of your favorite food and drinks are served by the amazing staff of Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill who aim to make your experience top-notch every single visit. So, whether you are out for lunch, looking for a new Happy Hour spot or somewhere to grab dinner and watch the game, be sure to swing by the newest Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill coming in Spring 2023 to Decatur, IL.
Location Info:
Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill Decatur
237 North Main Street
Decatur, IL 62523
If you have any questions or would like additional information regarding Hotshots franchising, please contact Jason Durnett at jdurnett@hotshotsnet.com.
Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill, based out of St. Louis, Missouri, is a full-service restaurant and an interactive sports venue with pool tables, darts, video games and televisions. Founded in 1990, the chain has 10 St. Louis area locations and 15 total throughout the United States. For more information about Hotshots, visit www.hotshotsnet.com or call (314) 485-3242.
Contact
Hotshots Sports Bar & GrillContact
Justin Boyd
(314) 369-8423
www.hotshotsnet.com
