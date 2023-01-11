Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill to Open New Franchise Location in Decatur, IL

Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill, world famous for its "All the games. All the time." concept, today announced the coming soon of a new franchise location in Decatur, IL. The new franchise location is the 15th in the sports bar chain which has been operating since 1990 and has locations in 4 states including MO, IL, NC and AR.