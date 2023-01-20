Author Jonathan Carter's New Audiobook, "'Mr. Carter, Here is Your Order,'" Explores the Question of Whether or Not God Cares to Answer the Prayers of His Followers
Recent audiobook release “‘Mr. Carter, Here is Your Order,’” from Audiobook Network author Jonathan Carter, is a collection of moments within the author's life where the Lord answered the author's prayers and provided him with all he needed to survive life's challenges. Each tale is a powerful reminder of how God truly does answer the prayers of his faithful children who live by his divine will.
Caldwell, ID, January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jonathan Carter, a loving husband and grandfather and the current president of Lincoln Trails Christian School and Institute, has completed his new audiobook, “‘Mr. Carter, Here is Your Order’”: a poignant tale that explores various instances within the author’s life in which God intervened and answered his prayers, delivering life changing miracles and guidance.
“In these pages, you will read of a few incidents from my own life,” writes Carter. “The statement ‘Mr. Carter, here is your order’ is used at the end of each incident, although I only actually experienced it in those exact words in the first one.
“My purpose is to answer an often-asked question put to me by sincere folks. In one form or another, they want to know—does God really hear prayers of common folks? Does he care? Will he act on our behalf?
“I am convinced that he does! Further, I have experienced this many times. Yet I know that—to use an old mariner’s proverb—'yesterday’s wind does not fill the sails of today.' I am simply aware that each time I pray, each time I have a need, I need to know again—that God really has a mechanism in place to meet my every need and that he never fails!
“Hopefully, these simple illustrations will encourage you to continue praying and trusting until you also know God answers prayer and never lets it go unheeded when we pray in true faith.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Jonathan Carter’s new audiobook is a profound testament to the power that prayer can have in one’s life when they offer their prayers in complete faith and trust in the Lord. Carter shares his life story in the hope of inspiring his listeners to pray and believe that God will provide for his devout followers who puts the truths found within “‘Mr. Carter, Here is Your Order’” into practice in their everyday life.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “‘Mr. Carter, Here is Your Order’” by Jonathan Carter through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
