Author Jonathan Carter's New Audiobook, "'Mr. Carter, Here is Your Order,'" Explores the Question of Whether or Not God Cares to Answer the Prayers of His Followers

Recent audiobook release “‘Mr. Carter, Here is Your Order,’” from Audiobook Network author Jonathan Carter, is a collection of moments within the author's life where the Lord answered the author's prayers and provided him with all he needed to survive life's challenges. Each tale is a powerful reminder of how God truly does answer the prayers of his faithful children who live by his divine will.