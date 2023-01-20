Author Chaquanda Foxx's New Audiobook, "Strong is My Middle Name," is a Faith-Based Account of How the Author Survived a Harrowing Time in Her Life with Her Faith in God

Recent audiobook release “Strong is My Middle Name,” from Audiobook Network author Chaquanda Foxx, is a stirring autobiographical account that follows how the author's life was impacted following the death of her mother. Despite the heartache and despair that she experienced, Foxx reveals how the Lord provided the courage to forge ahead through the darkness to return to the light once again.