Author Chaquanda Foxx's New Audiobook, "Strong is My Middle Name," is a Faith-Based Account of How the Author Survived a Harrowing Time in Her Life with Her Faith in God
Recent audiobook release “Strong is My Middle Name,” from Audiobook Network author Chaquanda Foxx, is a stirring autobiographical account that follows how the author's life was impacted following the death of her mother. Despite the heartache and despair that she experienced, Foxx reveals how the Lord provided the courage to forge ahead through the darkness to return to the light once again.
Jacksonville, NC, January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Chaquanda Foxx, a passionate advocate for children who has worked for childcare for over ten years, has completed her new audiobook, “Strong is My Middle Name”: a profound memoir that follows the author as she navigates her grief following a tragic loss by relying on her relationship with God.
“‘Strong Is My Middle Name’ is based on a true testimony on how life changed after the death of my mother,” writes Foxx. “The braveness of every circumstance that God carried me through. Being strong was all I had left to endure what was ahead; and in due time, the glory of God would be revealed within me. With every mistake and disappointment, God restored me and filled the void I was missing in my life. I share many experiences that changed my life for the good. God was my inspiration to share the story of my life with others. You never know how strong you are until being strong is all you have left.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Chaquanda Foxx’s new audiobook is a compelling testimony to the incredible strength one can derive from the Lord to help carry them through even the darkest moments of life. Raw and deeply personal, Foxx reveals her journey with God in order to inspire others facing difficult times to look to him for guidance and salvation.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Strong is My Middle Name” by Chaquanda Foxx through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“‘Strong Is My Middle Name’ is based on a true testimony on how life changed after the death of my mother,” writes Foxx. “The braveness of every circumstance that God carried me through. Being strong was all I had left to endure what was ahead; and in due time, the glory of God would be revealed within me. With every mistake and disappointment, God restored me and filled the void I was missing in my life. I share many experiences that changed my life for the good. God was my inspiration to share the story of my life with others. You never know how strong you are until being strong is all you have left.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Chaquanda Foxx’s new audiobook is a compelling testimony to the incredible strength one can derive from the Lord to help carry them through even the darkest moments of life. Raw and deeply personal, Foxx reveals her journey with God in order to inspire others facing difficult times to look to him for guidance and salvation.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Strong is My Middle Name” by Chaquanda Foxx through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories