Author Dana P. McCloud’s New Book, "Ruck Up with God!" Serves as a Reminder That All People Carry Heavy Loads on Their Backs, But They do Not Need to do so Alone
Recent release “Ruck Up with God!” from Covenant Books author Dana P. McCloud, SGT (Ret.), is a tool for anyone experiencing trauma, particularly soldiers to help them find joy in life, free from the memories that haunt them.
Clarkesville, GA, January 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dana P. McCloud, SGT (Ret.), a resident of Clarkesville, Georgia, has completed his new book, “Ruck Up with God!”: aimed at helping those with trauma heal and move forward to lead happier lives. McCloud resides with his wife Brandy and dog Ace. McCloud served in the military for over twenty-five years, splitting service with the Georgia and Vermont Army National Guard. He retired in October 2014 at the rank of sergeant.
“It is time for you to do something for yourself, for your family, and for your life. Forgive but not forget yourself!” McCloud said.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, McCloud’s new book is an insightful look at the trauma many veterans carry. It provides a guidepost for forgiveness and moving forward to put trauma from the past behind.
“God wants to help, lead, guide, direct, and love us in our current condition with the goal of helping us heal and reclaim our lives for the better,” McCloud said. “The ideas, concepts, and acronyms spark familiarity from a time where many of us experienced fierce comradery and tragic loss.”
Readers can purchase “Ruck Up with God!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“It is time for you to do something for yourself, for your family, and for your life. Forgive but not forget yourself!” McCloud said.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, McCloud’s new book is an insightful look at the trauma many veterans carry. It provides a guidepost for forgiveness and moving forward to put trauma from the past behind.
“God wants to help, lead, guide, direct, and love us in our current condition with the goal of helping us heal and reclaim our lives for the better,” McCloud said. “The ideas, concepts, and acronyms spark familiarity from a time where many of us experienced fierce comradery and tragic loss.”
Readers can purchase “Ruck Up with God!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories