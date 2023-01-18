Author Dana P. McCloud’s New Book, "Ruck Up with God!" Serves as a Reminder That All People Carry Heavy Loads on Their Backs, But They do Not Need to do so Alone

Recent release “Ruck Up with God!” from Covenant Books author Dana P. McCloud, SGT (Ret.), is a tool for anyone experiencing trauma, particularly soldiers to help them find joy in life, free from the memories that haunt them.