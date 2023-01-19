Author Kevin Hartley’s New Book, "REVELATION: Understanding the Age," Takes a Look at the New Testament's Final Book and the True Meaning Behind Its Text in a Modern Age

Recent release “REVELATION: Understanding the Age,” from Covenant Books author Kevin Hartley, is an eye-opening look at the Book of Revelation and its long-debated meaning that has been the source of debate for centuries. Drawing on his Doctorate of Theology and his background as a pastor, Hartley provides a new take that keeps Christ firmly at its center.