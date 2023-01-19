Author Kevin Hartley’s New Book, "REVELATION: Understanding the Age," Takes a Look at the New Testament's Final Book and the True Meaning Behind Its Text in a Modern Age
Recent release “REVELATION: Understanding the Age,” from Covenant Books author Kevin Hartley, is an eye-opening look at the Book of Revelation and its long-debated meaning that has been the source of debate for centuries. Drawing on his Doctorate of Theology and his background as a pastor, Hartley provides a new take that keeps Christ firmly at its center.
Buckeye, AZ, January 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kevin Hartley, an ordained pastor of thirty years who earned his Doctorate of Theology from the Biblical Institute of Franklin, Tennessee, “REVELATION: Understanding the Age”: a thought-provoking analysis of the Book of Revelation that aims to help readers understand this often misrepresented book of the Bible and God’s divine plan within the present age.
“‘Revelation: Understanding the Age’ is just as the title indicates: it is a biblical commentary on the book of Revelation that interprets the book as it intends to be interpreted, describing this present age, wherein the eternal will of God is being accomplished by way of the conquest of the Lamb unto judgment and salvation in the end,” writes Hartley. “It is a truly ‘amillenial’ commentary on Revelation. In the likes of Ramsey and Hendriksen, this book focuses upon the true biblical insights of Revelation. It is designed to accentuate the glory and majesty of our Christ and King in the advance of His kingdom in this present age. With the overabundance and saturation of books and commentaries available on the book of Revelation, this book stands out as one of sound, biblical exegesis, in accordance with true Reformed theology, focusing upon the design and intent of the book, as both an epistle useful for the soul, and as prophetic material intended to encourage, embolden, and find use in the furtherance of the faith of God’s elect in this present last age. The book follows the biblical hermeneutic of scripture interpreting scripture. It relies upon the text and not circumstances of the day to explain the truth of the content of our Lord’s final word to us in these last days. It mollifies the imagination and myths of those that have done a great disservice to the church and our Lord’s kingdom by relegating most of the book’s content to a future age. Here is a commentary that will rightly afford the reader with the tools and understanding necessary to put the book to its proper use today.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kevin Hartley’s new book is a unique take on the Book of Revelation that will encourage readers to think critically of their analysis and view Revelation’s text as less chronological but more thematic as it was originally intended to be. Hartley aims to demystify scholarly takes on the final book the Bible that has misconstrued God’s word and allow his readers to draw their own conclusions on its true meaning.
Readers can purchase “REVELATION: Understanding the Age” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
