The Good Games Announces Partnership with All World Slow-Pitch
Guelph, Canada, January 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Good Games, Canada's largest masters multi-sport festival for athletes over 30, is excited to announce its partnership with All World Slow-Pitch as the official governing body for the sport of slow pitch at this year's event. The Good Games, which takes place July 8-9, 2023 at the University of Guelph, will feature a variety of sports, including basketball, pickleball, beach volleyball, slow-pitch, track and field, and trail running.
The Good Games is the only yearly masters multi-sport festival in Canada, which adds a community festival to go along with the sport competition. It's the tournament of tournaments. The event targets men and women over 30 who are former high school or collegiate athletes, former professional athletes, and recreational league athletes who currently play or want to play the sports offered.
Ryan Wood, President of All World Slow-Pitch, said, "The Good Games is on track to become one of the world leaders in providing one of the greatest sports festivals in North America. Having the opportunity to administer the slow pitch portion of the event is an honor for AWS and we look forward to providing a quality Coed Silver and Bronze level event for the 2023 Good Games."
Helen Stoumbos, former Women's national soccer player for Canada and organizer of The Good Games, said, “We’re really excited to be partnering with Ryan and All World Slow Pitch as our Slowpitch lead for our Slow-pitch competition at The Good Games, Canada’s Biggest Multi-Sport Games. He’s a great addition to our team and we are super excited to work with Ryan to grow this event to be the biggest Multi-Sport Games for athletes 30+ in North America.”
For more information about The Good Games, please visit thegood.games or contact info@thegood.games.
Contact
Mike F. Jean
416-274-2151
quantummediahouse.com
