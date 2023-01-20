Dr. Tony G. Minyard’s New Book, "God-Man Run to God," Encourages All Readers to Reach Out to God in Their Times of Need to Receive His Love
Recent release “God-Man Run to God,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Tony G. Minyard, discusses the healing power of a supernatural God and inspires readers to receive His love.
Joliet, IL, January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Tony G. Minyard has completed his new book, “God-Man Run to God”: a compelling spiritual work that offers encouragement and guidance to readers seeking to strengthen their faith in God.
Dr. Tony G. Minyard has been an educator for over two decades. He has preached in prisons and taught classes in a Bible college. He was also the chaplain for the UAW Union for the Verson-Steel Press Company. He was also the dean and instructor in an adult Bible school called MIT (Ministry in Training). He led a Christian twelve-step program called Manna to help many people overcome drug and alcohol use and other disorders. He is also the author of another book called “God-Man, the Gospel.” He wants those to come into the family of God because God wants that to happen.
Dr. Tony G. Minyard writes, “When I first got the idea for the title of my manuscript, God-Man ‘Run to God,’ I had this picture in my mind that people were running to the altars for forgiveness. Then I started to think about when churches would have tent meetings outside of towns, in the farm fields. Then I started to think about Billy Graham and watched his crusades and saw many people come to give their lives to Christ. We need that again, my friend, especially in our day and age. It seems that wickedness has gotten worse, right? Remember this, my friend, good always overcomes evil.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Tony G. Minyard’s new book invites readers to run into the arms of God in fellowship.
Readers can purchase “God-Man Run to God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
