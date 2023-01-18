Dunedin Chamber of Commerce Hires AMG Group Music Events to Produce Dunedin Pride Week 2023
Dunedin, FL, January 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Dunedin Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the hiring of AMG Group Music Events, LLC to produce the events for Dunedin Pride Week 2023.
AMG Group Music Events, LLC has a wealth of experience producing large-scale events in the Dunedin community and surrounding areas. As a complete event management service, AMG will work to highlight the mission of the Dunedin Pride organization, which is to promote equality, acceptance, and visibility for the LGBTQ+ community in the Dunedin area.
"We are thrilled to have AMG Group Music Events on board for Dunedin Pride Week 2023," said Pamela Pravetz. President/CEO at Dunedin Chamber of Commerce. "Their experience and dedication to producing top-notch events make them the perfect choice to continue to bring our vision to life."
For more information about the organization and its upcoming events, visit www.dunedinpride.com or contact Michael Northrup III at 727 201 2107 or pride@amg22.com.
