Blues on The Block Returns to Downtown Clearwater Florida
Clearwater, FL, January 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The City of Clearwater is excited to present Blues on the Block, a two-day festival taking place on February 24 and 25 in the heart of downtown Clearwater. Produced by AMG Group Music Events, this event will feature an impressive lineup of musical acts including Selwyn Birchwood, Annika Chambers & Paul DesLauriers, Shaw Davis & The Black Ties and more, guaranteeing an unforgettable experience for all music lovers.
In addition to the musical acts, the festival will also provide a space for vendors to showcase their goods and services. This is a great opportunity for local businesses and entrepreneurs to connect with a large audience and promote their products.
The event team is also seeking volunteers to help make this event a success. If you're interested in getting involved and being a part of this amazing event, please contact events@amg22.com or visit our website clearwaterfestivals.net.
Michael Northrup
727-201-2107
amg22.com
