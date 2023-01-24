Introducing Monarch Racing, Presented by KaiVelo: the SF Bay Area's Newest Elite Women's Road Cycling Team
KaiVelo, the leading California cycling charity organization, is proud to present Monarch Racing, the newest addition to the domestic elite women's road cycling scene. Founded by a group of passionate and experienced cyclists, Monarch Racing aims to mentor and prepare ambitious athletes from Northern California for elite races such as the National Championships and the Tour de France.
The team comprises talented riders from diverse backgrounds, united by a shared love for the sport and a drive to succeed at the highest levels. The current lineup includes the following athletes:
Jamie Chapman: 10th place at the Half-Ironman World Championships
Chloe Mauvais: 1st at the 2022 Folsom Classic Criterium
Annie Whalen: Former D1 Rower
Rachel Parker: 2022 California Criterium Champion
Whitney Post: 1st at the 2021 Belgian Waffle Ride Triple Crown of Gravel
Claudia Ferreira: DVM from U.C. Davis
Helena Gilbert-Snyder: 2021 California Road Race State Champion
In addition to competing at top events around the country, Monarch Racing is committed to giving back to the cycling community and promoting a positive and inclusive environment for all. The team will be involved in various outreach programs, including coaching clinics and youth development initiatives.
Founded by Helena Gilbert-Snyder, a Berkeley native who started cycling when she joined Berkeley High School’s National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) mountain bike team as a senior, taking 1st place in the league and placing 3rd at State Finals. She moved to road racing and was the 2021 California Road Race State Champion. She started Monarch out of frustration with the lack of resources and support for women road racers in Northern California.
"We are thrilled to launch Monarch Racing and contribute to the growth of women's cycling in the Bay Area," said team founder Helena Gilbert-Snyder. "Our team is made up of dedicated and talented athletes who are committed to representing the region at the highest level. We can't wait to see what the future holds for Monarch Racing. I can’t thank all the people who have supported us along the way, and we are excited to get there and race in 2023."
“KaiVelo and the Berkeley Bicycle Club (the BBC) have partnered for the past five years, raising money and supporting local youth cycling,” said Hussein Saffouri, president and founder of the KaiVelo Foundation. “We have always wanted to provide a graduation path for talented young women cyclists who excel at the high school level through the local NICA (National National Interscholastic Cycling Association) mountain bike programs and want to race at the elite domestic level on the road. It’s a dream come true to have the resources, riders, and grassroots support for a women’s domestic bicycle racing team.”
Monarch Racing will make its competitive debut at the NCL Miami on April 8 and will compete at events throughout the season.
Follow the team on Instagram (@monarch.racing) and the web at www.monarch-racing.com for updates and behind-the-scenes content.
About the KiaVelo
KaiVelo is a 501(c)3 nonprofit foundation that developed out of the Berkeley Bicycle Club (“BBC”) to promote bike racing and youth cycling in the SF Bay Area. The foundation promotes bicycle racing by supporting a master's race team and the newly formed women’s team, Monarch Racing. The teams are essential to helping popularize the healthy lifestyle associated with bicycle riding, and both are committed to promoting the organization's philanthropic goals.
KaiVelo and Monarch Racing draw inspiration from the BBC’s long tradition of promoting bike racing, which goes back to 1972 when it promoted the first Tour of California. During that time, many BBC members were pioneers of American bike racing, traveling to Europe to race as some of the first American professionals on the European racing scene.
Today, KaiVelo and the BBC promote the Berkeley Hills Road Race, the oldest continuous-run road race in the United States. Together the BBC and KaiVelo have raised over $200,000 in cash and equipment for high school mountain bike teams. KaiVelo’s mission is to grow those fundraising efforts to make a major impact, supporting organized youth cycling locally and across the country.
Contact
KaiVelo FoundationContact
Gregory Kennedy
415-341-5762
https://www.kaivelo.org
Gregory Kennedy
415-341-5762
https://www.kaivelo.org
