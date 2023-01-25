Inprentus Enters the Augmented Reality Market Supplying Blazed Grating Masters for Grating-Coupled Waveguides in AR Glasses

Inprentus now offers manufacturing and design services for a core component in the augmented reality optics market. The company’s blazed diffractive waveguide masters can be used for rapid prototyping and mass production of AR headset eyepieces. High-efficiency blazed waveguides can lower power consumption in headset/glasses, offering improved performance and higher manufacturing yield.