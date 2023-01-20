Accounting Business Solutions by JCS Dedicates 1st Quarter 2023 to All Things Manufacturing
Focused on guiding small to mid-size manufacturing and distribution companies along their pathway to automation, growth, and profitability, Accounting Business Solutions has launched a 1st Quarter 2023 All Things Manufacturing campaign to spotlight how Sage 100 Manufacturing, Production, and Operations capabilities helps them segue to automation.
Chicago, IL, January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In the past few years, the dramatic tech and economic shifts small to midsize manufacturing and distribution companies have experienced have been disruptive, confusing, and challenging. These shifts have been disruptive because they’ve required these manufacturers and distribution companies to pivot – often when there’s been no clear direction on where or how to do so.
They’ve been confusing because tech innovations have been occurring at an accelerated pace with too much coming at them too quickly. And, they have been challenging because – despite the disruptions and information overload – many of these companies have managed to experience growth. But the growth hasn’t necessarily been profitable or manageable.
But, as JCS points out, all of these obstacles can be managed, overcome, and leveraged through automation. And this is where Accounting Business Solutions by JCS’ All Things Manufacturing initiative comes into play.
Upon showing how automation is the only pathway to profitability for under-staffed, supply-chain-challenged – yet growing – manufacturing and distribution companies, Accounting Business Solutions by JCS shows how streamlining and automating Manufacturing, Production, and Operations processes dissolves these obstacles.
All of which can be accomplished with knowledgeable application of the solutions offered through capability-specific Sage 100 accounting software and modules. But efficient, productive results can only be realized if the end users gain the incisive, hands-on insight and guidance that JCS’s team of accounting, software, tech, and industry experts can provide.
In effect, the intent of JCS’ All Things Manufacturing campaign is to acknowledge the challenges faced by small to midsize manufacturers and distribution companies within a solutions-based context. Through a series of 3 webinars scheduled in February, those US companies who realize they need to automate their production, warehouse, and operations processes have the opportunity to see firsthand how they can transition to more sophisticated, cost-effective automation without incurring additional prohibitive expenses or workflow disruptions.
Assisting clients since 1987 by offering ongoing business accounting software training, support, sales, and data migration, Accounting Business Solutions by JCS serves businesses across the US through its operations in many major cities. In addition to Sage 50, Sage 100, and QuickBooks, the company also specializes in the sale and technical support of a number of Sage products, 3rd party add-ons, and ERP software.
