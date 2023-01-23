New Book from The Oaklea Press Climbs to “Number One New Release” in Two-Hour Science and Math Short Reads
“Proof Mind Creates Matter,” a book recently released that reports on quantum physics experiments and other research has topped the new release bestseller chart on Amazon for two-hour science and math reads.
Richmond, VA, January 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Kindle eBook edition of a new release from The Oaklea Press entitled “Proof Mind Creates Matter: Why That’s Good News for You & Me” will be free to download from Amazon on Monday January 23, 2023, according to the publisher in order to make it readily available to reviewers and other influencers.
The author, Stephen Hawley Martin, said, “More and more people are realizing that the old, materialistic view that matter is all there is and that the brain creates consciousness and mind is incorrect. My new book contains proof that mind creates matter. It appears the brain is a receiver that might be compared to a radio or cell phone. Readers should brace themselves. This book will likely change how they view reality.”
Martin, the author of more than three-dozen books, has won a number of national awards for his work. He is also a former principal of the advertising agency that created the GEICO Gecko and “Virginia is for lovers.”
To download a free copy of the Kindle edition, click here, or click the URL below, and then “Buy Now” for $0.00:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BRQQM718
“Proof Mind Creates Matter: Why That’s Good News for You & Me” is available from Amazon as a Kindle eBook for $5.99, as a trade paperback for $10.99, and in Hardcover for $18.95.
The Oaklea Press Inc. was founded in 1995 and publishes business management, self-help, fiction, biographies, scientific investigations, and those to do with body, mind & spirit.
The author, Stephen Hawley Martin, said, “More and more people are realizing that the old, materialistic view that matter is all there is and that the brain creates consciousness and mind is incorrect. My new book contains proof that mind creates matter. It appears the brain is a receiver that might be compared to a radio or cell phone. Readers should brace themselves. This book will likely change how they view reality.”
Martin, the author of more than three-dozen books, has won a number of national awards for his work. He is also a former principal of the advertising agency that created the GEICO Gecko and “Virginia is for lovers.”
To download a free copy of the Kindle edition, click here, or click the URL below, and then “Buy Now” for $0.00:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BRQQM718
“Proof Mind Creates Matter: Why That’s Good News for You & Me” is available from Amazon as a Kindle eBook for $5.99, as a trade paperback for $10.99, and in Hardcover for $18.95.
The Oaklea Press Inc. was founded in 1995 and publishes business management, self-help, fiction, biographies, scientific investigations, and those to do with body, mind & spirit.
Contact
The Oaklea PressContact
Steve Martin
804-218-2394
www.shmartin.com
Steve Martin
804-218-2394
www.shmartin.com
Categories