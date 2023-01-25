New Book on Business
"How To Promote Your Business & Increase Sales" by Professor Andy.
Greenbelt, MD, January 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The book, "How To Promote Your Business & Increase: An Excellent Sales Promotion & Social Media Marketing Guide For Business Owners & Managers," is available in ebook, Softcover, Hardcover & Audiobook.
The book focuses on businesses that provide high-quality products and excellent customer service by brands like Staples, Apple Stores, Target Stores, Office Depot, Google and more.
In this book, Professor Andy and his team teach readers how to effectively promote their brands on social media, retain customers, create promotional content, and market their products.
"How To Promote Your Business & Increases" aims at helping businesses avoid the pitfalls that plague many small and medium sized companies. For more information, please visit: www.professor-andy.com.
The book has something of value for business owners, managers, young entrepreneurs, business students and anyone who wants to own a business, It is also a great gift idea for business clients or customers. It is easy to read and contains hundreds of promotional ideas, online and offline.
"How To Promote Your Business & Increase" is on sale at Amazon.com and other retailers or visit their website: www.how-to-promote-business.com.
Contact
Professor Andy
1-800-541-3780
https://how-to-promote-business.com
