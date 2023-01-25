3D Guide Removes Pain from Product Assembly: Yotrio & SunVilla to Provide Interactive Experience on BILT
Flat-pack furniture is popular for its style and affordability, but getting it set up can be a challenge. Yotrio & SunVilla are making it easier for consumers to be successful with a 3D-enabled app-based out-of-the-box experience. Because happy customers leave happy reviews.
Grapevine, TX, January 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Yotrio, the world‘s leading manufacturer of outdoor living products, is enhancing their out-of-the-box customer experience with BILT. The 3D interactive app will deliver Yotrio’s assembly instructions with customizable guides to make it easier to set up pergolas, furniture, swings and more. Their family of brands, including SunVilla, is committed to not only delivering premium products but to innovating the customer experience.
Yotrio recognizes product assembly is a critical moment in the customer journey. Data collected from Yotrio’s private label products on BILT indicate a rating increase of up to 0.5 stars with 3D-enabled assembly (compared to organic reviews). Feedback from BILT users is overwhelmingly positive: “Thorough instructions – provided step by step – made assembly easy.”
“Yotrio has built our business on providing superior products and customer experience to our retail partners and end consumers,” says Yotrio Executive Vice President Fred Mottaghi. “We see BILT as a strategic partner to further enhance our ability to deliver a premium experience.”
“SunVilla, Yotrio’s high-end brand, is hyper-focused on providing customers with a five-star experience,” says Matt Weiss, SunVilla Executive Vice President. “We’re excited to offer this 3D enhanced experience through BILT on our products moving forward.”
“Yotrio is an industry innovator,” says BILT CEO Nate Henderson. “They honor their customers’ time and are providing BILT to ensure an empowering experience.” When assembling large products that arrive in flat-pack boxes, such as patio furniture, the 3D guides enable consumers of all abilities to finish the job more quickly and effectively.
The SunVilla pergola swing is the first of their ready-to-assemble products to be published on BILT this year. In addition to enhanced setup, these products will enjoy higher star ratings, fewer returns, and lower support costs.
About Yotrio:
Yotrio Corporation is an industry leader in the development and implementation of innovative outdoor furniture and is committed to delivering superior quality products, exceptional design, and superior customer service to the outdoor industry. Visit SunVilla.com for details.
About BILT:
BILT revolutionizes the customer experience for thousands of products from hundreds of leading brands. Millions of consumers and professionals worldwide use BILT to access official 3D instructions that enable a customizable learning tool that’s universally accessible, sustainable, and interactive which creates loyal customers of the brands they serve. Download the mobile app on iOS or Android or go to BILTapp.com.
Juliette Qureshi
703-554-3020
www.biltapp.com
SunVilla Pergola Swing Setup
This is a preview of 3D interactive instructions on BILT for a pergola swing from SunVilla.
