ez1095 Streamlines 1094 and 1095 ACA Form Reporting Ahead of Deadline
The in-house ez1095 software simplifies ACA forms 1094 and 1095 filing to federal and states for employers and tax professionals who need to meet the upcoming IRS e-file deadline. Potential clients are welcome to try the software before purchasing by visiting halfpricesoft.com.
Seattle, WA, January 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The new edition of ez1095 software from halfpricesoft offers employers and tax professionals a user-friendly and efficient way to file 1095 & 1094 form to federal and states this 2023 tax season. The latest new version now supports a quick data import feature from the spreadsheet, xml files and QuickBooks IIF file. It also comes with a batch form printing feature.
With the upcoming deadline fast approaching, ez1095 streamlines the process of paper printing, pdf printing and efiling 1095 & 1094 ACA forms, making it easier than ever for businesses to stay compliant with the Affordable Care Act.
“Designed with simplicity in mind, this in house 1095 tax form software is user-friendly and easy to install and set up, even for those new to tax software or with limited knowledge of computers,” said Dr. Ge, the founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
Priced from just $195 per installation, ($295 for efile version) ez1095 supports unlimited company accounts on the same machine at no additional cost.
Customers that need to efile form 1095 and 1094 can download and try out this ACA software from Halfpricsoft.com before purchasing with no obligation by visiting http://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/form-1095-software-free-download.asp.
ez1095 offers a variety of features to make the filing process simple and stress-free:
- Print ACA Form 1095-C, 1094-C, 1095-B and 1094-B on white paper for recipients and IRS with inkjet or laser printer.
- PDF print 1095-C and 1095-B recipient copies
- Efile version available at additional cost (Internet required)
- Support unlimited companies.
- Support an unlimited number of recipients.
- Print an unlimited number of 1095 and 1094 forms.
- Fast data import feature
- Print Form 1095 C: Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Insurance
- Print Form 1094 C: Transmittal of Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Information Returns
- Print Form 1095-B: Health Coverage
- Print Form 1094-B: Transmittal of Health Coverage Information Return
- Test case scenarios can be created to save customers time
- XML files available for verification before sending them to the IRS and state.
ez1095 software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. To learn more about ez1095 ACA software, customers can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp.
With the upcoming deadline fast approaching, ez1095 streamlines the process of paper printing, pdf printing and efiling 1095 & 1094 ACA forms, making it easier than ever for businesses to stay compliant with the Affordable Care Act.
“Designed with simplicity in mind, this in house 1095 tax form software is user-friendly and easy to install and set up, even for those new to tax software or with limited knowledge of computers,” said Dr. Ge, the founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
Priced from just $195 per installation, ($295 for efile version) ez1095 supports unlimited company accounts on the same machine at no additional cost.
Customers that need to efile form 1095 and 1094 can download and try out this ACA software from Halfpricsoft.com before purchasing with no obligation by visiting http://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/form-1095-software-free-download.asp.
ez1095 offers a variety of features to make the filing process simple and stress-free:
- Print ACA Form 1095-C, 1094-C, 1095-B and 1094-B on white paper for recipients and IRS with inkjet or laser printer.
- PDF print 1095-C and 1095-B recipient copies
- Efile version available at additional cost (Internet required)
- Support unlimited companies.
- Support an unlimited number of recipients.
- Print an unlimited number of 1095 and 1094 forms.
- Fast data import feature
- Print Form 1095 C: Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Insurance
- Print Form 1094 C: Transmittal of Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Information Returns
- Print Form 1095-B: Health Coverage
- Print Form 1094-B: Transmittal of Health Coverage Information Return
- Test case scenarios can be created to save customers time
- XML files available for verification before sending them to the IRS and state.
ez1095 software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. To learn more about ez1095 ACA software, customers can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp.
Contact
Halfpricesoft.comContact
Casey Yang
502-259-0936
https://www.halfpricesoft.com
Casey Yang
502-259-0936
https://www.halfpricesoft.com
Categories