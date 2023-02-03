Author Sylvia Gross's New Audiobook, "Chosen, Listen, Respond," Explores the Ways in Which Loving and Following the Lord Can Forever Change One's Life in a Positive Way
Recent audiobook release “Chosen, Listen, Respond,” from Audiobook Network author Sylvia Gross, is a powerful faith-based discussion on how one can craft a relationship with the Lord, and why it is vital to do so in order to live a good and successful life. Listeners will discover the importance of keeping God at the center of one's thoughts and actions, and how to be a faithful servant of his will.
Dover, DE, February 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sylvia Gross, a devout follower of the Lord who hopes to inspire others to keep him ever present in their lives, has completed her new audiobook, “Chosen, Listen, Respond”: a poignant exploration of how one can strengthen their relationship with God and improve their spiritual wellbeing.
“The book denotes without any hesitation to seek God first from an empty vessel which is prepared and ready to fulfill service,” writes Gross. “The book is also a mentoring solution to surfacing issues and problems such as the following: When surrounded by great diversity entangling bad and good collaboration, look for the more effective righteous collaboration directed by God while in pray. Next, though awkward situations may arise leading to degrade and destroy the structure, continue to look towards the righteous narrow pathway while fasting, reading, and meditating in pray for healing. Finally, often issues linger within a vessel tired of the old manipulative ways, forgetting and looking back, reminiscing and struggling to define the new chapter. The vessel must generate desperation for something better through a committed and intimate godly relationship focusing with a spiritual mentality and less natural in the pursuit of critical and logical changes.
“The book directs to the readers that a process of change begins from the heart which first hears and acts upon the Word of God. There are directing elements such as character, comprehension, conscience, godly power, knowledge, patient ability, and self-control highlighted in the book that a progressive change has occurred when they are faithfully maintained.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Sylvia Gross’s new audiobook is an enlightening call to action aimed at inspiring listeners to keep God at the forefront of their lives, and life in accordance with his will. Gross draws upon her experiences in which God has helped her through difficult times to help others see the light and seek out a relationship with God so that they too can come to learn of his incredible love and guidance to keep them on the path of righteousness.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Chosen, Listen, Respond” by Sylvia Gross through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
