Author Sylvia Gross's New Audiobook, "Chosen, Listen, Respond," Explores the Ways in Which Loving and Following the Lord Can Forever Change One's Life in a Positive Way

Recent audiobook release “Chosen, Listen, Respond,” from Audiobook Network author Sylvia Gross, is a powerful faith-based discussion on how one can craft a relationship with the Lord, and why it is vital to do so in order to live a good and successful life. Listeners will discover the importance of keeping God at the center of one's thoughts and actions, and how to be a faithful servant of his will.