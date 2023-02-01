Author D. Edward Osborn’s New Book, "My Little Book of Quotes and Poems and the Scriptures that Inspired Them," is a Collection of Quotes Meaningful to the Author
Recent release “My Little Book of Quotes and Poems and the Scriptures that Inspired Them,” from Covenant Books author D. Edward Osborn, is a compelling collection of quotes that helped to lift the author’s spirit in times of great difficulty.
Savannah, GA, February 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- D. Edward Osborn, who was born in May of 1959 to a middle-class family, has completed his new book, “My Little Book of Quotes and Poems and the Scriptures that Inspired Them”: an inspiring work that shares the impactful quotes that encouraged the author to persevere through dark times.
Early in his life, author D. Edward Osborn went through several different traumatic experiences. He grew up like most kids back then, just liking life and partying. He started drinking at the age of fourteen. This got him in trouble in his mid-twenties, and he ended up doing thirty-five years in prison.
During that time, he was saved by Jesus Christ Almighty, and the Holy Spirit inspired him to write the quotes that appear in this book. His time in prison wasn’t wasted. He spent many hours taking cognitive therapy courses and learning as much as he could about psychology, psychiatry, and of course Jesus Christ.
All this led him to realize that his drug and alcohol problems led back to the times he was traumatized as a child and was trying to hide the pain through self-medication. He hopes this book will be an inspiration to all those who read it. This is the first of three books planned by this author. The second book will be filled with short sermons, and the third book is similar to a self-help book. He is looking forward to everyone enjoying the works that he puts out.
Author D. Edward Osborne introduces his work, writing, “This is My Little Book of Quotes and Poems. I have amassed them over the past twenty odd years. Most of them were written while I was in prison. I would carry paper and pen with me, and as they came to my mind, I would write them down so as not to forget them. There were times when I didn’t have my pen and paper, and I estimate there are close to fifty or sixty forgotten quotes.”
He continues, “I truly believe that the Holy Spirit brought most—if not all—of them to my mind. So two or three times a month, I would take all the scraps of paper and copy the quotes unto regular paper—in no particular order.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, D. Edward Osborn’s new book offers hope and encouragement to readers as they navigate their difficult journeys through life.
Readers can purchase “My Little Book of Quotes and Poems and the Scriptures that Inspired Them” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Early in his life, author D. Edward Osborn went through several different traumatic experiences. He grew up like most kids back then, just liking life and partying. He started drinking at the age of fourteen. This got him in trouble in his mid-twenties, and he ended up doing thirty-five years in prison.
During that time, he was saved by Jesus Christ Almighty, and the Holy Spirit inspired him to write the quotes that appear in this book. His time in prison wasn’t wasted. He spent many hours taking cognitive therapy courses and learning as much as he could about psychology, psychiatry, and of course Jesus Christ.
All this led him to realize that his drug and alcohol problems led back to the times he was traumatized as a child and was trying to hide the pain through self-medication. He hopes this book will be an inspiration to all those who read it. This is the first of three books planned by this author. The second book will be filled with short sermons, and the third book is similar to a self-help book. He is looking forward to everyone enjoying the works that he puts out.
Author D. Edward Osborne introduces his work, writing, “This is My Little Book of Quotes and Poems. I have amassed them over the past twenty odd years. Most of them were written while I was in prison. I would carry paper and pen with me, and as they came to my mind, I would write them down so as not to forget them. There were times when I didn’t have my pen and paper, and I estimate there are close to fifty or sixty forgotten quotes.”
He continues, “I truly believe that the Holy Spirit brought most—if not all—of them to my mind. So two or three times a month, I would take all the scraps of paper and copy the quotes unto regular paper—in no particular order.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, D. Edward Osborn’s new book offers hope and encouragement to readers as they navigate their difficult journeys through life.
Readers can purchase “My Little Book of Quotes and Poems and the Scriptures that Inspired Them” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories