Author Bebbie Hickman’s New Book, "The Hidden Land of Youngsters: The Reconnect," is an Engaging Science-Fiction Work Geared Toward Young Readers
Recent release “The Hidden Land of Youngsters: The Reconnect,” from Covenant Books author Bebbie Hickman, is a riveting science-fiction story that focuses on endearing characters and how they face and triumph over evil by relying on God to fight their battles.
New York, NY, February 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bebbie Hickman has completed her new book, “The Hidden Land of Youngsters: The Reconnect”: a captivating science-fiction story filled with adventure with God at its core.
Author Bebbie Hickman has had several articles published in “Reminisce” magazine in the past, as well as inclusion in volume 3 of “Scott County, Virginia and Its People 1814–2003” history annual. Bebbie’s first nonfiction book, “From the Eyes of a Sister,” was published in early 2021 by Covenant Books.
That accomplished, Bebbie decided to try her hand at science fiction geared to the youth genre. The result: "The Hidden Land of Youngsters” and its series were born. Bebbie’s passion is to offer the younger generation an exciting and adventurous book free from curse words, sex themes, and evil influences while at the same time presenting parents with a choice of wholesome materials that allow their child’s imagination to expand in a good and fun way. Parents can confidently purchase Bebbie Hickman’s books without the worry of undermining moral principles.
When not writing, Bebbie can be found bowhunting in deer season with her husband, Darius, in the beautiful mountains of Southwest Virginia or sharing a good cup of coffee on their large and comfy porch overlooking Poor Valley.
Bebbie writes, “Zeb’s frustration was apparent in his voice. Levi, now thirteen, knew better than to bring up the subject of the Hidden Land to Zeb for fear of this very reaction, but hashing it out now might do them both a world of good. The idea of reuniting with the Youngsters gnawed at Zeb, taking chunks, bit by bit, out of his daily thoughts.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bebbie Hickman’s new book takes young readers on a fascinating adventure.
Readers can purchase “The Hidden Land of Youngsters: The Reconnect” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
