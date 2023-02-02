Author Bebbie Hickman’s New Book, "The Hidden Land of Youngsters: The Reconnect," is an Engaging Science-Fiction Work Geared Toward Young Readers

Recent release “The Hidden Land of Youngsters: The Reconnect,” from Covenant Books author Bebbie Hickman, is a riveting science-fiction story that focuses on endearing characters and how they face and triumph over evil by relying on God to fight their battles.