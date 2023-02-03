Author Larry D. Hill's New Audiobook, "False Doctrine Revealed and Corrected," Was Written as a Result of Various Beliefs That Are Taught and Practiced
Recent audiobook release “False Doctrine Revealed and Corrected,” from Audiobook Network author Larry D. Hill, is an insightful work that explores the inconsistencies of what is commonly taught and practiced compared to what is written in the Bible.
Spring Valley, CA, February 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Larry D. Hill has completed his new audiobook, “False Doctrine Revealed and Corrected”: an engaging work that helps listeners decipher the truth about the Word of God.
It was when Mr. Hill began a conscious effort to study the Bible that he noticed and realized there were certain discrepancies between what was taught in his youth and what the Bible was saying. He had to ask the question, “What am I to believe—what I was taught from my youth or what the Bible teaches me itself?” His decision to choose the Bible was easy. It was through many years of biblical research and study of how the Bible interprets itself that all the pieces fit like pieces to a puzzle. It was through this process that he realized that some of the traditions and beliefs that many people practice today are not biblically sound and some that are practiced are not biblical at all. It was by revealing these untruths that inspired this book False Doctrine Revealed and Corrected to be written.
Hill writes, “You are highly encouraged to research the Bible for yourself of what's written in this book. The Bible confirms itself. However, it's important that you don't read into it with preconceived beliefs but to be open-minded and let it read what it says to you. If nothing else, and more importantly, you will increase in your learning and understanding of the Bible. All praise and glory to God.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Larry D. Hill’s new audiobook is a compelling work that encourages listeners to understand what is written in the Bible.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “False Doctrine Revealed and Corrected” by Larry D. Hill through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
