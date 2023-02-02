Smart Senior Series Returns to Viridian, Adds Botanic Gardens Dates
10 seminar series aims to educate and empower DFW Seniors.
Arlington, TX, February 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Smart Senior Series is back for its 6th year to offer free, quality education to area seniors. The series consists of 10 seminars, exploring topics near and dear to adults 55+ and their families. Each session runs approximately 90 minutes and includes a panel of experts who will present facts (and bust myths) about the featured topics. A Q&A session will follow. Panels are moderated by Ingrid and John Sullivan, owners of Senior Downsizing Experts and authors of The Ultimate Guide to Downsizing.
“Over the years, we’ve had the opportunity to make a difference for a lot of older adults and we’re so excited to be back. We have a great group of experts who will be joining us over the next few months to speak to our attendees so they can make educated decisions about their future,” says Ingrid. John adds, “There is no selling. It’s just great information. Our goal is to help seniors, not to take advantage of them.”
This year, the series returns to the Lakeview Event & Conference Center at Viridian in Arlington. Seminars will also be presented at the Fort Worth Botanic Gardens. The location will alternate each month with 5 seminars being presented at each location.
The first seminar, “Senior Move Stories: How to Know When You’re Ready,” will be presented on February 9 at 2:00 pm at the Lakeview Event and Conference Center. In this seminar, experts will discuss the stages of readiness and hear from local seniors who have made moves. They will share their triumphs and challenges and their secrets for taking the overwhelm out of a post-retirement move.
Future seminars will cover topics such as travel, home care, legal and financial planning, avoiding scams, senior living options and more. The full schedule is available at www.SmartSeniorSeries.com.
2023 education partners include Cherry Creek Mortgage – Jefferson Aldredge, Davidson Law Group, Dependable Packers, Elements at Viridian, Knight Miller Financial Group, Live Oak Auctions, Old Republic Title, Overture River District, Senior Downsizing Experts, The Orchards Arlington Highlands and the Sullivan & Sullivan Team at Keller Williams Realty.
Older adults and their guests can attend the seminars free of charge. Reservations can be made at www.SmartSeniorSeries.com or by calling 817-635-1043. Space is limited so guests are asked to pre-register to reserve their spot.
