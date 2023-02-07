Author Dr. Linda T. McLean (Dr. L.T.)’s New Book, "Getting to Know My Dad," Follows a Young Boy Who Learns How God, as a Heavenly Father, is Always There for His Children

Recent release “Getting to Know My Dad,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Linda T. McLean (Dr. L.T.), is a delightful story that centers around Chad, a young boy who begins the tale excited to meet his father. But when he doesn't show, Chad learns of a different father in Heaven that he can turn to. Through prayer and Scripture, Chad discovers the wonders of God and His unending love.