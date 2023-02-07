Author Dr. Linda T. McLean (Dr. L.T.)’s New Book, "Getting to Know My Dad," Follows a Young Boy Who Learns How God, as a Heavenly Father, is Always There for His Children
Recent release “Getting to Know My Dad,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Linda T. McLean (Dr. L.T.), is a delightful story that centers around Chad, a young boy who begins the tale excited to meet his father. But when he doesn't show, Chad learns of a different father in Heaven that he can turn to. Through prayer and Scripture, Chad discovers the wonders of God and His unending love.
Forsyth, GA, February 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Linda T. McLean (Dr. L.T.), who has served communities throughout Georgia for over forty years of her life working as an elementary school teacher, a school administrator, and Sunday school teacher, has completed her new book, “Getting to Know My Dad”: a charming tale of a young boy who learns to trust his Heavenly Father when life gets difficult.
“This is the second book in the series, ‘God My Father’,” writes McLean. “The first book, ‘Waiting for My Dad’, was published in 2019. [I look] forward to publishing the third book, ‘Mom, Who Is Lord.’ All three books are about Chad. First, he accepts God as his Father. Second, he learns to trust his Father in a time of need. And in the third book, Chad will learn about Jesus Christ, our Savior. Pray you enjoy all three books in the series. God bless!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Linda T. McLean (Dr. L.T.)’s new book is the perfect tool to help parents and guardians teach young readers about God and how He is always there for his faithful children. Accompanied by vivid artwork, readers of all ages will enjoy following along on Chad’s journey to knowing the Lord and accepting Him as his father.
Readers can purchase “Getting to Know My Dad” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“This is the second book in the series, ‘God My Father’,” writes McLean. “The first book, ‘Waiting for My Dad’, was published in 2019. [I look] forward to publishing the third book, ‘Mom, Who Is Lord.’ All three books are about Chad. First, he accepts God as his Father. Second, he learns to trust his Father in a time of need. And in the third book, Chad will learn about Jesus Christ, our Savior. Pray you enjoy all three books in the series. God bless!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Linda T. McLean (Dr. L.T.)’s new book is the perfect tool to help parents and guardians teach young readers about God and how He is always there for his faithful children. Accompanied by vivid artwork, readers of all ages will enjoy following along on Chad’s journey to knowing the Lord and accepting Him as his father.
Readers can purchase “Getting to Know My Dad” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories